49ers Activate Trent Williams Off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The 49ers have officially activated offensive tackle Trent Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list as well as linebacker Joe Walker.
Author:
Publish date:

Getting Williams back in time for Sunday's Week 12 matchup with the Rams is an enormous boost for the 49ers. 

However, a couple of key players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and defensive lineman D.J. Jones remain on the list, so they will not be available against the Rams. Linebacker Jordan Willis also remains on the list. Not having these three players will hurt the 49ers from a depth perspective and in a game that is a must win for them, it will certainly put the pressure on.

Luckily for the 49ers, all is not lost as they also recover a few of their start players.

Running back Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and cornerback Richard Sherman have officially been activated off of the Injured Reserve list. As much as it stings to not have Aiyuk and Jones on hand, the return of these three key players from Injured Reserve is sure to make up for it.

The key to the 49ers' game plan against the Rams in Week 6 was to run the football down the Rams' throat. Draining the clock and beating down the Rams' defense with Mostert and company was critical in the 49ers' win. 

Now they can easily replicate that with Mostert and Wilson returning. It's also great to have Williams back so the 49ers do not have to worry about Aaron Donald swinging towards his side.

As for Sherman, his role is a mystery on how the 49ers will use him, but one thing is for sure is that they will get a much needed veteran voice back in that locker room. 

