49ers Announce 2020 Schedule

The 49ers announced their full 2020 schedule Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on their website. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will speak soon on NFL Network about the 49ers' schedule, so stay tuned for updates with their quotes and my takeaways. Also, stay tuned for a live Periscope broadcast tonight in which I will answer your questions and take your calls.

Here is the 49ers schedule:

PRESEASON

Week 1: Away against the Denver Broncos. August 13-17. Dates not yet confirmed.

Week 2: Home against the Las Vegas Raiders. August 20-24. Dates not yet confirmed.

Week 3: Away against the Chicago Bears. August 27-30. Dates not yet confirmed.

Week 4: Home against the Los Angeles Chargers. September 3-4. Dates not yet confirmed.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Home against the Arizona Cardinals. Sunday, September 13, 1:25 p.m. on FOX.

Week 2: Away against the New York Jets. Sunday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m. on FOX.

Week 3: Away against the New York Giants. Sunday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. on FOX.

Week 4: Home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, October 4 at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.

Week 5: Home against the Miami Dolphins. Sunday, October 11 at 1:05 p.m. on FOX.

Week 6: Home against the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday, October 18 at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.

Week 7: Away against the New England Patriots. Sunday, October 25 at 1:25 p.m. on CBS.

Week 8: Away against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, November 1 at 1:25 p.m. on Fox.

Week 9: Home against the Green Bay Packers. Thursday, November 5 at 5:20 on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

Week 10: Away against the New Orleans Saints. Sunday, November 15 at 1:25 p.m. on FOX.

Week 11: Bye week.

Week 12: Away against the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday, November 29 at 1:05 on FOX.

Week 13: Home against the Buffalo Bills. Monday, December 7 at 5:15 on ESPN.

Week 14: Home against Washington. Sunday, December 13 at 1:25 p.m. on FOX.

Week 15: Away against the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday, December 20 at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.

Week 16: Away against the Arizona Cardinals. Saturday, December 26, time to be determined, television station to be determined as well.

Week 17: Home against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, January 3 at 1:25 p.m. on Fox.

Which games do you think the 49ers will win next season, and why? Explain your picks.