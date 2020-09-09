49ers Announce Depth Chart and List Javon Kinlaw as a Backup

The 49ers just released their depth chart for 2020. Here it is:

OFFENSE

X-Receiver: Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Brandon Aiyuk

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, Justin Skule

Left Guard: Laken Tomlinson, Colton McKivitz

Center: Ben Garland

Right Guard: Daniel Brunskill OR Tom Compton

Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey

Tight End: George Kittle, Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner

Z-Receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Richie James Jr.

Running Back: Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard.

DEFENSE

Left Defensive End: Arik Armstead, Dee Ford

Left Defensive Tackle: Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw

Right Defensive Tackle: D.J. Jones, Kentavius Street, Kevin Givens

Right Defensive End: Nick Bosa, Kerry Hyder Jr.

Strongside Linebacker: Dre Greenlaw, Mark Nzeocha

Middle Linebacker: Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair.

Weakside Linebacker: Kwon Alexander, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Left Cornerback: Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett

Right Cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley OR Ahkello Witherspoon

Nickelback: K’Waun Williams

Free Safety: Jimmie Ward, Tarvarius Moore

Strong Safety: Jaquiski Tartt, Marcell Harris

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punt Returner: Richie James Jr., Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis

Kickoff Returner: Richie James Jr., Jerick McKinnon

Kicker: Robbie Gould

Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky

Long Snapper: Kyle Nelson

Here are my thoughts on the 49ers depth chart:

1. Solomon Thomas is a starter, not Javon Kinlaw.

I told you Kinlaw struggled in camp. I told you he wasn’t ready to be a three-down player and it seems the 49er agree. And rather than throw Kinlaw on the field before he’s ready, the 49ers will start another former-first-round pick, Solomon Thomas, which is fair -- Thomas outperformed Kinlaw in camp.

2. Brandon Aiyuk isn’t really third on the depth chart -- he’s injured.

He has a hamstring injury and may not play Week 1. When he returns and is 100-percent healthy, he probably will become the starting Z receiver, or Samuel will move to Z and Aiyuk will become the starting X-receiver. Either way, Samuel and Aiyuk probably will be the starting tandem quite soon, unless Bourne has a breakout season.

3. Good for the 49ers for listing Raheem Mostert as a starter, but I’m still skeptical.

Until I see Mostert actually start a game -- something he never has done in the NFL -- I will assume head coach Kyle Shanahan will put Tevin Coleman in the huddle for the first offensive play of the season. Call me cynical.

4. Who are the 49ers kidding at right guard and right cornerback?

They STILL won’t list a starter at either spot. They say Brunskill OR Compton will start at right guard, when we know it probably will be Brunskill, a former undrafted free agent. And they said Moseley OR Witherspoon will start at corner, when we know it probably will be Moseley, another former undrafted free agent. Seems like Shanahan is propping up players he drafted or signed.

5. The 49ers still won’t let Dante Pettis return punts.

He was a record-setting punt returner at the University of Washington. On the 49ers, he’s the third-string punt returner behind Trent Taylor, who’s slow, and Richie James Jr., who missed all of training camp. Pettis competed for the punt-returner job against a player who couldn’t compete and still lost, because he can’t catch the ball consistently. Maybe he has a mental block.