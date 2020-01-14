49erMaven
49ers' Bosa, Greenlaw Earn All-Rookie Honors

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced that San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw have earned All-Rookie honors for the season.

Along being named to the All-Rookie team, Bosa was also named the defensive rookie of the year as well as the overall rookie of the year. He tallied 47 tackles (16 for a loss), nine sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. 

2019 was nothing short of dominant from Bosa. In almost every game for the 49ers he made a major impact. Even if he wasn't reeling sacks, he still left his mark by forcing offenses to constantly double and chip him.

Bosa is a huge reason why the 49ers' defense has made major strides this season. The fact that he has won both defensive rookie and overall rookie of the year gives credence to that. It's not that shocking that Bosa won the defensive rookie of the year award. That had been foretold for at least a month now.

What is the more impressive honor is with linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who didn't start to see a significant role until after Halloween. When Kwon Alexander was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, the hole left by him was great. However, Greenlaw not only shrunk the hole - he filled it. 

In his very first game filling in for Alexander, he put up a monster game in week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Greenlaw was all over the place in the run and pass game. He also managed to intercept Russell Wilson to potentially win the game. And of course, everyone knows his phenomenal play at the goal line in week 17. That hit saved the 49ers to grant them the NFC west and first-round bye.

The 49ers struck gold with the former Arkansas product. Bosa wasn't the only home-run  for the San Francisco 49ers. Greenlaw made the All-Rookie team in a matter of two months of production. The future is bright for the 49ers with these two rookies who will be relied upon to aid the efforts of reaching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

