The 49ers Can't Count on Jerick McKinnon

The 49ers still won’t give up on Jerick McKinnon.

They gave him a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018 to be their featured running back, because they think he’s a perfect fit in their offense. But he still hasn’t played a down for the 49ers. McKinnon has missed the past two seasons with a torn ACL. Now, we hear the team feels optimistic about McKinnon’s second rehab attempt.

Don’t get your hopes up.

This is the time of the offseason when teams become hopeful and optimistic. The time when we tend to read reports such as, “NaVorro Bowman hasn’t lost a step since tearing his Achilles,” or, “Solomon Thomas is poised for a breakout season.”

Fantasies.

Remember last year, the 49ers were quite optimistic about McKinnon’s rehab. They said he and Jimmy Garoppolo both were on track to return for training camp. Those two had the same knee injury, except McKinnon suffered his a month earlier.

Garoppolo returned for the start of camp. McKinnon did not.

McKinnon suffered a “setback,” so the 49ers put him on the Physically Unable to Perform List for the first week of training camp. He returned on August 6, participated in just two practices -- no scrimmages, just warmups -- and re-injured his knee.

The 49ers shut down McKinnon for three more weeks and gave his knee a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection. He returned on August 27 for one practice, then re-re-injured his knee. So the 49ers placed him on the Injured Reserve List, and he had to get a second procedure on his knee because the first one didn’t work.

Before McKinnon can fulfill the 49ers’ hopes and dreams and become their featured running back, or a mere third-down back, he has to prove he can practice three days in a row without hurting himself. Then he has to prove he can practice three weeks in a row. Then he has to show he’s still good. Has to show he still can cut and juke and beat man to man coverage.

I understand why the 49ers haven’t given up on McKinnon, and I admire their loyalty. But they can’t seriously count on him next season.

Get real.