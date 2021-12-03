Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Emmanuel Moseley is Playing Like a No. 1 Cornerback

    Moseley has allowed just 16 catches on 34 targets (47.1 percent), 214 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns and a quarterback rating of just 67.2.
    Author:

    Emmanuel Moseley deserves recognition.

    While most of us have argued about the quarterback position and the direction of the franchise, Moseley quietly has had an excellent season.

    He hasn't intercepted any passes, so he's not getting headlines. But according to the SIS Data Hub, Moseley has allowed just 16 catches on 34 targets (47.1 percent), 214 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns and a quarterback rating of just 67.2.

    Those are elite numbers. 

    And he's not expensive. This offseason, the 49ers gave Moseley a modest two-year, $9.3 million extension. Good decision.

    Read More

    The 49ers originally signed Moseley as an undrafted free agent in 2018. That season, he spent most of the year on the practice squad. But in 2019, he started 9 games and gave up a passer rating of just 78. He was a pleasant surprise. But he benefitted big time from a dominant pass rush, plus he blew a coverage on third and 15 in the Super Bowl, which began the Chiefs' dramatic comeback.

    In 2020, the pass rush took a step back, and so did Moseley, as he gave up a quarterback rating of 97. He looked like a backup cornerback the 49ers would need to replace.

    But they believed in Moseley, they saw the talent in him and committed to him for another two years. This was one of their best moves of the offseason.

    Cornerback is a premium position, which means it can be expensive. But Moseley is extremely cheap for a No. 1 cornerback, and he's young -- only 25.

    Give the 49ers credit for discovering a developing a quality corner. And give Moseley credit for his stellar play.

    My Post (44)
    News

    Emmanuel Moseley is Playing Like a No. 1 Cornerback

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_17252389
    News

    Kyle Shanahan Breaks Down the Ascension of Azeez Al-Shaair

    2 hours ago
    My Post (35)
    News

    Is there a Trade Market for Jimmy Garoppolo?

    6 hours ago
    My Post (73)
    News

    Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He Throws Flatfooted

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_16740936
    News

    Why the 49ers Need Dee Ford to Return Against the Seahawks

    Dec 1, 2021
    My Post (17)
    News

    Why the 49ers will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo This Offseason Despite his Efficiency

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17035942
    News

    Jauan Jennings can Solidify No. 3 Receiver Role Against Seahawks

    Nov 30, 2021
    My Post (13)
    News

    The Top 3 Trade Suitors for Jimmy Garoppolo

    Nov 30, 2021