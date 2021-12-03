Emmanuel Moseley is Playing Like a No. 1 Cornerback

Moseley has allowed just 16 catches on 34 targets (47.1 percent), 214 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns and a quarterback rating of just 67.2.

Emmanuel Moseley deserves recognition.

While most of us have argued about the quarterback position and the direction of the franchise, Moseley quietly has had an excellent season.

He hasn't intercepted any passes, so he's not getting headlines. But according to the SIS Data Hub, Moseley has allowed just 16 catches on 34 targets (47.1 percent), 214 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns and a quarterback rating of just 67.2.

Those are elite numbers.

And he's not expensive. This offseason, the 49ers gave Moseley a modest two-year, $9.3 million extension. Good decision.

The 49ers originally signed Moseley as an undrafted free agent in 2018. That season, he spent most of the year on the practice squad. But in 2019, he started 9 games and gave up a passer rating of just 78. He was a pleasant surprise. But he benefitted big time from a dominant pass rush, plus he blew a coverage on third and 15 in the Super Bowl, which began the Chiefs' dramatic comeback.

In 2020, the pass rush took a step back, and so did Moseley, as he gave up a quarterback rating of 97. He looked like a backup cornerback the 49ers would need to replace.

But they believed in Moseley, they saw the talent in him and committed to him for another two years. This was one of their best moves of the offseason.

Cornerback is a premium position, which means it can be expensive. But Moseley is extremely cheap for a No. 1 cornerback, and he's young -- only 25.

Give the 49ers credit for discovering a developing a quality corner. And give Moseley credit for his stellar play.