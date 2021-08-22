49ers @ Chargers Preseason Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

2:15 As far as the quarterbacks are concerned, I'm curious to see if the 49ers will allow Jimmy Garoppolo to throw downfield and risk getting intercepted, because he has gotten intercepted in practice a lot recently. I think that's why the 49ers didn't let him throw downfield in the first preseason game. Now they might make him do more and defend his starting job.

I'm also curious to see if the 49ers will allow Trey Lance to scramble out of the pocket when there's pressure. Last week, it seemed like either the 49ers wanted him to show he could succeed in the pocket, or he wanted to show the 49ers. Either way, he'll be at his best when he throws from the perimeter. Will the 49ers allow him to be at his best?

2:20 As far as the defense goes, I'm curious to see who starts opposite Jason Verrett at cornerback. Emmanuel Moseley is out with a hamstring injury, and his replacement most likely will be one of the rookies -- Ambry Thomas or Deommodore Lenoir. Does either player look good enough to start? Or do the 49ers have a major problem at corner?

I'm also interested to see if the 49ers offensive line has improved from last week, when it got Lance sacked four times. There's no way it could get any worse, right?