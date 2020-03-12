49ers Closing Facilities in Wake of Coronavirus

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they will be closing all of their facilities in wake of COVID-19.

This includes the SAP Perfromance Center and Levi's Stadium, which will be closed as of March 13 until further notice. The Niners have also instructed their employees to work remotely from home and have recalled of their scouts.

Earlier today, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the annual meetings on March 29-April 1 have been cancelled.

Teams from all over the league have taken similar actions as the 49ers have. From sending their employees home, to sanitizing the entire facility.

This has been the standard response from all over the sports world in the last 24-hours since the NBA announced that they will be suspending their season for the next 30-days.

The NCAA tournament has also been cancelled, along with MLS and MLB postponing their seasons. All of this has been taken as precautionary measures to attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Since the NFL is essentially ceasing most of their operations, the next step will likely be the postponement of free agency. It would be tough to envision the league allowing players to constantly travel and meet with different groups every other day to negotiate a deal.

With so many leagues suspending operations, there is a chance that even the NFL draft could be postponed. It will be interesting to see how the league goes about it with either suspending it, or keeping it strictly virtual.