49ers Conclude the Signings of Entire Draft Class

The 49ers have officially inked a contract with each rookie from their 2020 draft class.

Prior to Monday, every rookie who was drafted had been signed with the exception of sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner. The former Georgia Bulldog reached a typical rookie contract worth four years of service time after passing his team physical.

All the rookies reported for Covid-19 testing in Santa Clara on Thursday, along with the quarterbacks and injured players. They would then encompass a second round of testing 72 hours later (Sunday) before finally being allowed in the team facility.

Here’s how the rookie contract’s stack up:

DT Javon Kinlaw: Four-year, $15.4 million

WR Brandon Aiyuk: Four-year, $12.5 million

OL Colton McKivitz: Four-year, $3.6 million

TE Charlie Woerner: Four-year, $3.4 million

WR Jauan Jennings: Four-year, $3.4 million

*All contract details obtained via Over the Cap

The 49ers now sit with roughly $12 million in team cap space after agreeing to contract details with all five draft picks.

Both first-round picks, Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, are expected to presumably enter starting roles in Year 1. Given the situation of the pandemic, the 2020 first-rounders will experience quite the learning curve as they look to make a smooth transition into the NFL and contribute right away, despite the multitude of reps they’ll be losing out on for precautionary reasons.

Colton McKivitz enters a situation where he can potentially sit and learn for a year. The starting tackle spots are consumed by the rejuvenated Trent Williams and third-year player, Mike McGlinchey. The 49ers swing tackle options include Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill, who both played well last season when forced into starting situations. McKivitz likely won't see much playing time right away, but in the coming years he could be a guy who fills one of the tackle spots with Williams and Brunskill set to be free agents after the 2020 season.

Woerner was one of the best college blocking tight ends in Georgia's run-first offense. His role with the 49ers may consist of similar blocking tactics since all-pro pass-catcher George Kittle and the improving Ross Dwelley are expected to swallow the majority of passes to the team's tight end unit.

The 49ers wide-receiver group is the hardest position to predict. Aside from Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne, the 49ers have multiple routes they can go when carving out their pass-catchers. Just based on the principle that Kyle Shanahan used a draft pick on Jauan Jennings, his chances of making the squad are better than some of the team's other options. He would provide the 49ers offense with a huge target, who can work the middle of the field opposite Kittle. If Jennings doesn't make the final roster when the team breaks camp, he definitely would be placed on the practice squad if he clears waivers.