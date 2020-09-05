SI.com
49ers Cut JaMycal Hasty

Grant Cohn

The 49ers have released one of their most intriguing undrafted rookies.

They released running back JaMycal Hasty, according to the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Hasty was one of two undrafted running backs the 49ers signed this offseason. The other was Salvon Ahmed, whom the 49ers released after he struggled for a week in training camp. The Dolphins quickly picked up Ahmed.

Hasty did not struggle during training camp -- he flourished. He had long runs almost every day, and he was difficult to cover as a receiver out of the backfield. He also looked strong and tough for a small scat back.

But it was impossible to accurately gauge just how good Hasty truly is simply based on practices. Because in practice, the defense can’t tackle him. So the coaches don’t know how well he can break tackles, and how many yards he can pick up after contact compared to other running backs.

And he was competing for a roster spot with third-year running back Jeff Wilson Jr., whom the 49ers know quite well. He won a game for them last season when he made a touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals. Plus he caught a 20-yard pass in the Super Bowl.

Would be reckless to cut Wilson for a rookie the 49ers hadn’t even seen play in a preseason game.

The 49ers did the right thing. Hasty probably will wind up on the 49ers practice squad. Because even though he played well in camp, the other 31 teams didn’t see him practice. My glowing practice reports probably aren’t enough to get another team to give him a spot on a 53-man roster.

Sorry, JaMycal. I tried.

