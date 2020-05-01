All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Decline Solomon Thomas' Fifth-Year Option

Grant Cohn

The 49ers will not pick up the fifth-year option in Solomon Thomas’ rookie contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Good. Now the 49ers need to cut Thomas.

Thomas is a bust. Not his fault. He didn’t take himself with the third pick in the 2017 draft. The 49ers picked him. In retrospect, Thomas should have been a Day 3 pick, because he has no position. He’s too small to play defensive tackle, and not good enough to play defensive end. He’s a tweener with short arms. He’s built more like a wrestler than a football player.

Thomas has recorded just six sacks in three seasons. The 49ers picked him ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, because Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Kirk Cousins in 2018.

Thomas almost certainly won’t turn his career around the way Arik Armstead did. Armstead always was a powerful player -- he pushed around NFL offensive linemen even as a rookie. He just didn’t finish plays. He would lose sight of the running back or run past the quarterback in the pocket. He didn’t have a great feel for football and he didn’t always play hard through the whistle.

Thomas always plays hard. He’s earnest. He tries to justify all the money the 49ers pay him, but he simply can’t. He gets stuck on blocks too often.

Thomas probably won’t play much next season, and he will cost the 49ers more than $9 million. If the 49ers’ were to release him, they would save only $90,000, because his contract is fully guaranteed.

Doesn’t matter. Even if the 49ers were to save nothing, they should cut Thomas.

He has no use to them. He’s the worst player on their defensive line.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the 49ers Depth Chart at Wide Receiver

Here's a projection of the 49ers' top-seven wide receivers for Week 1.

Grant Cohn

by

Kai$tats

49ers Draft Report Card

Grading each of the 49ers' picks and trades from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Petts

Top 5 Takeaways for the 49ers after Round 1 of the Draft

Grant Cohn's top-five takeaways for the San Francisco 49ers after Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Runman49

2019 UDFA Shawn Poindexter could add New Height to 49ers Offense

Poindexter would bring a new wrinkle to Kyle Shanahan’s already dynamic offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

The 49ers Need to Show George Kittle the Money

The 49ers need to give George Kittle giant contact extension. When will they?

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Way-Too-Early 53-Man-Roster Prediction

The 49ers won't announce their 53-man roster until September at the earliest. Here's an educated guess as to what it might look like.

Marco Martinez

Started From the Bottom Now He's Here: Why Kendrick Bourne is a Roster Lock

Kendrick Bourne is a lock to make the 49ers. Here’s Why.

Nick_Newman

Did the 49ers do Enough in the Draft?

The 49ers drafted only five players, including zero defensive backs. Did the 49ers fill their holes?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers and Trent Williams to "Wait and See" about Contract Extension

The 49ers and Trent Williams haven't decided if their marriage will last beyond the upcoming 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

Introducing the 49ers' Undrafted Free Agents

Here's what you need to know about the 49ers' undrafted free-agent rookies.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55