49ers’ Dee Ford, Joe Staley Have a Shot to Play Against the Ravens

The 49ers may be getting some much needed reinforcements for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his presser yesterday that Dee Ford, Joe Staley and the rest of the players who were inactive against the Packers have a shot to return in week 13.

“I think he’s very similar to the other guys in that group.” Shanahan on Ford’s Status yesterday. “Robbie, Breida and Staley, I think they’ve all got a chance to go this week, but I still, just me throwing a number out there, it’s still going to be 50-50. Usually when you have a hamstring, that usually takes a couple weeks and I think it will be two weeks on Sunday. He’s definitely got a chance.”

It’s great news to hear for the 49ers who will need all players on deck against the Ravens. After seeing the beating they just handed the Rams on Monday night football, the Ravens are no joke. It’ll be even tougher for the 49ers since they have to travel cross-country to the east coast.

That also means their body clocks will be tampered with because it is a 10am PST start time. The odds are against the 49ers in this matchup. While I wouldn’t count them out by any means, having their injured players back will only increase their chances of winning.

The Ravens have been the hottest team in the NFL since week five next to the 49ers. Currently they are riding a seven game winning streak, so they are just playing at an entirely different level than everyone else.

The 49ers have done a great job making almost every team they face look pedestrian, but with the Ravens it will be a different story. It won’t be a very difficult game to win for the 49ers and with their key injured players back, it’ll get easier.