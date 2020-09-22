SI.com
Dee Ford Out Indefinitely with Back Injury

Grant Cohn

Guess what?

More terrible news for the 49ers.

First Nick Bosa tore his ACL and is out for the year. Now Dee Ford’s neck spasms, which the 49ers initially said were no big issue, really is a back problem. And it is a big issue, because Ford won’t play Sunday against the New York Giants and there’s no timetable for his return, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ford played 46 snaps in the 49ers season opener against the Arizona Cardinals -- it’s unclear exactly when he injured his back. He might have injured it during practice. But whenever a player misses multiple games with a back issue, you wonder if it could require surgery or affect the player’s career. Back issues are serious.

Since the 49ers traded a second-round pick for Ford in 2019, he has played just 370 snaps for them including their three playoff games last season. And by the end of 2021, the 49ers will have paid Ford almost $35 million. Bad trade, even though Ford is an excellent player when healthy. He just rarely is healthy. I guess there’s a reason the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t want to give him a long-term contract extension.

While Ford is out, the 49ers primary defensive ends will be Arik Arsmtead and Kerry Hyder, and their defensive tackles will be D.J. Jones and Javon Kinlaw. Suddenly, the 49ers defense is starting to resemble the 2018 version that didn’t have Ford or Bosa. It still ranked 13th in fewest yards allowed, but it gave up the fifth-most points in the NFL.

The 49ers should sign Clay Matthews while he’s still available.

