49ers Draft Profile: DT Javon Kinlaw

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina:

Strengths (+)

Hand Usage: Kinlaw possesses advanced hand techniques for an interior pass-rusher, using a variety of methods to sweep, club or hammer the opposition away from his body to get free. In addition, his combination of length and violent hands allows him to win without solely relying on a bull rush technique to get after the passer. Kinlaw's hand usage is top-tier in this year's draft class and he shows why when overwhelming his blocker.

First Step Quickness: Kinlaw's first step is arguably the most intriguing quality he brings to the table. His burst is noteworthy for a 315-pound interior defender, as he's shown the ability to clog the gaps with regularity. Kinlaw's rapid get-off allows him to provide push up the middle in order to collapse the pocket, generating quality pass-rushing ability.

Power: His play strength is absolutely remarkable. During his time in the college ranks, Kinlaw routinely pushed opposing guards and centers off their blocks. His bull-rush is one of his callings cards that he tends to lean on it, displaying his freakish power to fight his way into the backfield.

Weakness (-)

Awareness: Sometimes he becomes overcommitted to being a north-south defender, creating tunnel vision when having to diagnose motions in the backfield. When hit with a double team, Kinlaw doesn't always detect the protection right away, causing him to play through the blockers versus working around the edges.

Agile Mobility: His lateral ability is limited when he's forced to change direction. Ultimately, Kinlaw is an athletic defensive lineman, but he's more of a one-gap penetrator who's focused on filling the void in front of him instead of working side-to-side.

Technique: Kinlaw often will rely on his play-strength. He runs into issues when he attacks blockers with an inconsistent foundation and balance point. His technique hasn't held him back much during his three seasons in the SEC, but he'll need to refine his technique once he makes his next step into the NFL.

How does Kinlaw fit the 49ers?

With the departure of DeForest Buckner leaving a vacancy at defensive tackle, the 49ers now have a new area to replenish. While they very well could go wide receiver and cornerback with their two first-round selections, selecting a defensive tackle such as Kinlaw would provide them with an intriguing stout defender who could present similar traits to Buckner down the line of his developmental growth.

Last season proved what a good pass rush can do for the 49ers' defense, and Kinlaw could potentially bring a new wrinkle into their approach. Additionally, Kinlaw's success at stopping the run during his time in South Carolina would complement the sack artists the 49ers already have: Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.

Ultimately, the 49ers can go several different ways with the No.13 overall pick, but adding someone of Kinlaw's stature could provide a helping hand to an already established defensive front.

Pro Comp: Chris Jones