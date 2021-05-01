49ers Draft Running Back Elijah Mitchell in Round 6

Here's a head scratcher.

The 49ers just selected their second running back of the draft. First, they traded up for Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in Round 3. Now, they've taken Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell in Round 6 with pick No. 194.

What gives? Are the 49ers planning to trade starter Raheem Mostert or something crazy?

Mitchell and Mostert have things in common. Both are extremely fast -- Mitchell ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at his Pro Day this offseason. And both play special teams. Mitchell has potential to be a terrific gunner during punt coverages, which is how Mostert made a career for himself initially.

"I love running between the tackles," Mitchell said on a zoom conference call with Bay Area reporters. "I can do that well. I can run outside zone. And once I get to the secondary, I can go the distance. They run the ball a lot, so I'm excited for the opportunity and ready to go to work."

The 49ers now have an incredibly crowded running back room. It features Mitchell, Sermon, Mostert, Wayne Gallman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty. That's six tailbacks. Only four will make the team. Which means Mitchell could start his career on the practice squad if he doesn't impress in preseason.

But if he does impress, he could create a role for himself as a pass-catching receiver out of the backfield.

"One player I always (emulate) is Alvin Kamara. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can make people miss, he can run between the tackles -- he can do it all. That's the person I look up to in the league."