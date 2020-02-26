All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers' Draft Spot Puts Them in Precarious Situation

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the limited downsides of the 49ers making the Super Bowl is that they will be picking 31st overall in the first round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. It is a complete role reversal from last years draft where the 49ers were picking second overall. The draft went from being predictable to being a crap shoot.

The 49ers' draft spot puts them in a precarious situation. A situation that head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledges will demand a heavier workload.

“I mean, it’s different, definitely." Said Shanahan at his presser Tuesday in Indianapolis. "You’ve got to know, I mean you can eliminate a lot of people at number two. You don’t have to put as much time into everyone. You still do it, but when you’re at 31, you’ve got to be ready for anything."

Ready for anything indeed and there should be no doubt that the 49ers brass will not be. If there is anything that should be known about the coaching staff and front office it is that they are always prepared. They will surely be well-researched and conduct their due diligence on players who could slide in the first round. 

Like Shanahan said, it lightens up the workload because they do not have to invest time in the top prospects in the draft. However, once the draft gets outside of the top five - anything is possible. All it takes is for one team to trade out or up from their spot. Or for one team to make a draft selection that no one saw coming. 

"I also know long enough that you don’t just sit there and look at your draft and say, alright we’ve got to know 1-31, but then we can just chill until the fourth round or fifth round, whatever we are, take a day off because things change. There’s always trades, there’s always different draft picks so you’ve got to still go through the same process, but there’s not as much pressure on getting to know all the top guys in the draft.”

This is why I believe the NFL scouting combine this week is a critical first step for the 49ers to have sustained success in 2020. Not many top prospects will be participating this week in drills. Mainly the players who want to show that they have the tools for a team to bank on them in the first few rounds. 

Now the Niners do not have a draft pick until the fifth round following their No. 31 spot. I would bet that they end up trading back just to accumulate some picks in rounds two and three. And the fact that they barely have $13 million in salary cap space means that they must find key additions in the draft and not free agency.

Still, picking 31st overall is a tough situation to be in. It's not so much a valuable draft spot for teams to want to trade up. Although, in recent years the last few spots in the first rounds have been dealt in trades. Rather than just sitting in the waiting room for hours just for a player they like to fall to them, the 49ers would benefit from trading back.

They can still reel in quality players to improve the team in second and third rounds. Or they can even attempt to package their late round picks to move up a round or two. The 49ers are truly in a precarious situation and it isn't solely due to their 31st slot in round one. 

They have a long journey ahead of them to figure out how to attain more draft capital in order for the team to still be in Super Bowl contention for next season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Richard Sherman Reveals he Voted Against New CBA Proposal

Some of the player reps have taken to twitter to shed light on where their vote went. One of their players was San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who revealed he voted against the new CBA proposal along with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Positions 49ers Should Key in on at NFL Scouting Combine

With a very limited salary cap space, the San Francisco 49ers will need to bolster their team through the draft. It all starts this week at the NFL scouting combine.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Kyle Shanahan Advocates 49ers Scrimmage in Cabo

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has spent the last couple of weeks in vacation mode following the conclusion of the 2019 season. It was much needed rest and recovery after a long and draining season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: "The moment was never too big for him"

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing but positive things to say about Deebo Samuel in Indianapolis. "The game was never too big for him. The moment was never too big for him and that’s why he helped us huge this year.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers: Four Free agents to Avoid

With such limited salary cap space, the 49ers will have to look for players they can get on a cheap deal or a player that desires to be on a contender. Some of these players will make for great fits, while others will not benefit the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Scouting Combine 49ers First Step to Succeed in 2020

For the San Francisco 49ers, today begins their first step towards reappearing in the Super Bowl. Accomplishing such a feat will require a strong offseason to keep the team trending upwards.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

PFF Names Jimmie Ward as 49ers’ Most Improved Player

When healthy and playing his natural position, Jimmie Ward showed that he can be a versatile safety that can play in the box or play single-high with phenomenal range.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

What Should the 49ers do with Pending Free Agent Emmanuel Sanders?

With the offseason now in full swing, every organization has a lot of decisions to make and one of the most difficult ones for the San Francisco 49ers is what to do with Emmanuel Sanders.

Matt Holder

by

HotBoyz

Ranking 49ers' Top Five Games in 2019

The 2019-2020 season was a great one for the 49ers. Yes, it didn’t end with a Super Bowl win, but the season was very exciting and brought Championship-level football back to the Bay Area.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers' Richard Sherman Pushes Back on Newly Proposed CBA

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman who, like many, have taken to social media to voice their push back against the new collective bargaining agreement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III