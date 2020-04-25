49ers Draft TE Charlie Woerner in Round 6

The 49ers have drafted a blocking tight end who also can play fullback.

In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers took Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner with the 190th pick. The 49ers acquired pick 190 after trading Marquise Goodwin and pick 210 to the Eagles.

Woerner caught just 34 passes and gained only 376 receiving yards in four seasons at Georgia. But he wasn't a pass-catching specialist. He was a blocking specialist who played multiple positions: tight end, H-back and even fullback at times, even though doesn't have a fullback's body type. He's tall, lean and angular -- 6'5", 244 pounds.

For what it's worth, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle was a blocking specialist in college as well -- he caught just 48 passes at Iowa. The 49ers saw Kittle's potential and developed his skills as a pass-catcher. Perhaps the 49ers see similar traits and potential in Woerner.

Last year, the 49ers drafted blocking tight end Kaden Smith in Round 6, but released him after training camp. Former undrafted free agent Ross Dwelley and veteran Levine Toilolo both beat out Smith, who later signed with the New York Giants.

This offseason, the Giants signed Toilolo away from the 49ers. So the 49ers needed a blocking tight end to replace him. Enter Woerner.

The 49ers also might need a new fullback in 2021, because starter Kyle Juszczyk will be a free agent after next season. For 2020, Woerner can serve as a both a backup tight end, a backup fullback and a special teamer. In 2021, he could become the 49ers' starting fullback, depending on whether the team re-signs Juszczyk or lets him walk during free agency.