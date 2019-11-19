49ers Fantasy Football: Has Deebo Samuel Become a Must Start?

The wide receiver group of the San Francisco 49ers has been a very underwhelming position. It wasn’t until Emmanuel Sanders joined the ranks that the position received a spark. However, with Sanders’ health up in the air it has allowed rookie Deebo Samuel to ascend.

Samuel has stepped up in the last two games tremendously by becoming a go-to target for Jimmy Garoppolo. His 16 catches for 246 yards is by far the most on the team and is one of the best outputs in the NFL in the last two games.

Given his elite performance recently, has Deebo Samuel become a must start in fantasy football?

While it is easy to want to feel that way, Samuel is still not a must start in fantasy. Although, he does warrant strong week-to-week consideration. The rookie learning curve is officially put to bed as Samuel is getting accustomed to the speed of the NFL.

He’s just been balling over the last two weeks and it proved true when he had that acrobatic aggressive catch against the Cardinals. Samuel’s talent is starting to come to light. He’s making the most of his opportunities, which is what you want from your rookie.

However, the opportunities will likely be reduced since Samuel will see a tough matchup with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He probably won’t see too many snaps against him, but it depends on the availability of Sanders.

I would use extreme caution when considering to start Samuel on Sunday. Regardless, he has more than warranted consideration every week. His value will only continue to increase with Sanders and even George Kittle as a questionable factors due to injury.

Rememeber, defenses are starting to stack the box and sell out for the run of the 49ers offense. That forces them to air it out, which means a heavy workload for Samuel. The rooke out of South Carolina is finally starting to come into his own.