49ers Fear Jalen Hurd Tore his ACL

For the second year in a row, Jalen Hurd’s season could end before it even starts.

Hurd will undergo an MRI Monday morning, and the 49ers fear the results will show a torn ACL for the second-year wide receiver, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Hurd, 24, injured his knee while running routes on a side field during practice. He made a cut, instantly went down and stayed on his back for three or four minutes. Eventually, he stood up and walked off the field by himself. He even reenacted the injury to a member of the training staff. No one carted Hurd off the field, so the injury didn’t seem serious. But apparently, it is serious.

The 49ers drafted Hurd in the third round of the 2019 draft, and he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a fracture in his back after just two weeks of training camp. The injury was so severe, he couldn’t travel with the team or attend meetings because it hurt to sit down for long stretches of time.

The 49ers wanted to ease Hurd back into action this year, which is why he was working on a side field. He did not participate in team scrimmages Saturday or Sunday. And yet, he still injured himself. He’s a superb athlete, but his body may not let him play football in the NFL. What a shame that would be.

If Hurd indeed tore his ACL, then the top wide receivers on the 49ers depth chart are Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Jauan Jennings, Trent Taylor, Tavon Austin and Dante Pettis.

Stay tuned for more information about Hurd’s knee.