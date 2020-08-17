SI.com
49ers Fear Jalen Hurd Tore his ACL

Grant Cohn

For the second year in a row, Jalen Hurd’s season could end before it even starts.

Hurd will undergo an MRI Monday morning, and the 49ers fear the results will show a torn ACL for the second-year wide receiver, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Hurd, 24, injured his knee while running routes on a side field during practice. He made a cut, instantly went down and stayed on his back for three or four minutes. Eventually, he stood up and walked off the field by himself. He even reenacted the injury to a member of the training staff. No one carted Hurd off the field, so the injury didn’t seem serious. But apparently, it is serious.

The 49ers drafted Hurd in the third round of the 2019 draft, and he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a fracture in his back after just two weeks of training camp. The injury was so severe, he couldn’t travel with the team or attend meetings because it hurt to sit down for long stretches of time.

The 49ers wanted to ease Hurd back into action this year, which is why he was working on a side field. He did not participate in team scrimmages Saturday or Sunday. And yet, he still injured himself. He’s a superb athlete, but his body may not let him play football in the NFL. What a shame that would be.

If Hurd indeed tore his ACL, then the top wide receivers on the 49ers depth chart are Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Jauan Jennings, Trent Taylor, Tavon Austin and Dante Pettis.

Stay tuned for more information about Hurd’s knee.

Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

Silver and Kittles agent said a 6 yr deal was NEVER discussed only a 4 yr deal and they also mentioned how the guarantees and bonuses were wrong are you going to fire back??

Niner4life41
Niner4life41

Man this sucks...Was expecting a breakout season for Hurd. Now with No Deebo for the first 6 games we have to rely on a rookie Aiyuk and a bunch of receivers who have never accomplished much in the NFL. Jennings? Bourne? Taylor? Pettis? Aiyuk is our only deep threat unless they plan on playing JJ Nelson or Austin. This offense better just use 2TE 1 WR sets with Juice Mostert Reed Kittle Aiyuk.

Daniners
Daniners

Grant, can you do a story on this teams injury history the past 20 years? Someone told me that they saw where we were the 2nd most injury prone teams over past 10 years. To me, it's worth investigating. What are we dong to cause this type of problem. Is it the cooler weather? Is it the approach? Is it coaching? Had we been healthy last year, we probably win the SB going away. Depth became a factor towards end (DL).

Daniners
Daniners

Big loss! Feel bad for the kid. That said, the team drafted Hurd 2.0 (Jennings) for a reason. Based on early accounts, he looks good. I still think Hurd has a career, but it may be a few years before it's actually realized. Similar start to Ward.

