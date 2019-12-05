49er
49ers' Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

Warner has been on a tear this season and significantly turned up the volume last month when Kwon Alexander was ruled out for the rest of the season. 44 tackles has been tallied from weeks 10-13 for Warner. That is an average of 11 tackles per game. The guy is a heat seeking missile from sideline to sideline. Wherever the ball is, Warner will find out and potentially rip it out of the grasp of the opposing player.

Warner had two game altering forced fumbles last month, which just puts the exclamation that he is a baller. He has even earned elite grades over the last two weeks from Pro Football Focus (91.6), which is the highest of any linebacker in the league. 

Warner is finally starting to get recognized as an elite player in this league. For him to step up when the 49ers needed him to is just an indicator of his talent. The 49ers' defense was expected to drop off some with Alexander's absence, but with Warner turning up the heat he has dramatically shrunken the hole. Entering November, Warner was playing at a Pro Bowl level next.

Now that we are entering December, it is clear that Warner has elevated his performance to an All-Pro caliber player. With this latest recognition for him, he very well should be in line for consideration of All-Pro honors.

