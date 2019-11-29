49ers Game Status Report: Ford, Pettis Ruled Out vs. Ravens

For the first time since week one of the regular season the San Francisco 49ers do not have a long list of injuries entering gameday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the game status report today on the availability of his players on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pass rusher Dee Ford and wide receiver Dante Pettis have been ruled out. This will be the second-consecutive game that Ford will be inactive with a hamstring injury. The 49ers performed well without him against the Packers on Sunday night, so it may not be as huge of a loss.

As for Pettis, he suffered a knee sprain Wednesday at practice so he will likely be out for a few weeks at least. The other players who are carrying an injury designation are left tackle Joe Staley and running back Matt Breida. Both players are ruled as questionable, which means they have a strong chance to make their return on Sunday.

The 49ers will need all hands on deck to knock off the Ravens who have been the hottest team in the NFL next to the 49ers. This is a road game after all, so the challenge is immense for the red and gold. That is not to say that the 49ers do not have a chance without these injured players, but it does help to have all of their key players available.

Ford, for instance, would have been a great help to the defensive line to contain Lamar Jackson. Still, the 49ers' defense is elite with or without him. It'll be interesting to see how they plan for Jackson who has been in the mix for MVP this season. Sunday will easily be the greatest challenge the 49ers will face this season. At least they finally do not have a plethora of players fighting injuries for this game like they have so many others.