49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Game Status Report: Ford, Pettis Ruled Out vs. Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the first time since week one of the regular season the San Francisco 49ers do not have a long list of injuries entering gameday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the game status report today on the availability of his players on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Pass rusher Dee Ford and wide receiver Dante Pettis have been ruled out. This will be the second-consecutive game that Ford will be inactive with a hamstring injury. The 49ers performed well without him against the Packers on Sunday night, so it may not be as huge of a loss. 

As for Pettis, he suffered a knee sprain Wednesday at practice so he will likely be out for a few weeks at least. The other players who are carrying an injury designation are left tackle Joe Staley and running back Matt Breida. Both players are ruled as questionable, which means they have a strong chance to make their return on Sunday.

The 49ers will need all hands on deck to knock off the Ravens who have been the hottest team in the NFL next to the 49ers. This is a road game after all, so the challenge is immense for the red and gold. That is not to say that the 49ers do not have a chance without these injured players, but it does help to have all of their key players available.

Ford, for instance, would have been a great help to the defensive line to contain Lamar Jackson. Still, the 49ers' defense is elite with or without him. It'll be interesting to see how they plan for Jackson who has been in the mix for MVP this season. Sunday will easily be the greatest challenge the 49ers will face this season. At least they finally do not have a plethora of players fighting injuries for this game like they have so many others.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmie Ward is Showing why Robert Saleh Believed in him

Jose Luis Sanchez III
4 0

Has there been a more improved player on the San Francisco 49ers than safety Jimmie Ward? His talent has finally started to surface now that his health is no longer in question

3 Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Week 13 vs. Ravens

Matt Holder
0

The San Francisco 49ers have a difficult matchup in Week 13 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the 3 keys to victory.

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Ravens

Maverick Pallack
0

Although this week’s game will not be at prime-time, the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) will once again play with the eyes of the NFL world upon them

Fred Warner Deserves All-Pro Consideration

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

The 49ers do not blowout the Packers if not for the phenomenal contributions of linebacker Fred Warner. The guy was a heat seeking missile out there on Sunday night and set the tone for the game

Robert Saleh Preaches “Don’t chase ghosts” in Preparation for the Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1

The defense of the San Francisco 49ers will undergo its toughest challenge Sunday when they take on the surging Baltimore Ravens. One of the main reasons why the Ravens have had so much success this season

3 Things the 49ers Should be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

It is a great feeling to be 10-1 going into week 13 of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers have not only assured themselves of a playoff berth, but a potential Super Bowl appearance.

Kyle Shanahan on Baltimore's Defense: "You’ve got to be ready for anything"

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The two hottest teams in football will square off on Sunday in what is expected to be the best matchup in week 13. The San Francisco 49ers will look to cool off MVP candidate Lamar Jackson

49ers’ Dee Ford, Joe Staley Have a Shot to Play Against the Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
3 0

The 49ers may be getting some much needed reinforcements for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his presser

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: 49ers Maintain Grasp at No. 1

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1

The 49ers have made so many teams look pedestrian in their wins no matter who the opponent is.

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFL?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

Sunday night football was supposed to be the start of a difficult three-game stretch for the San Francisco 49ers who played host to the surging Green Bay Packers.