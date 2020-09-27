49ers @ Giants: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 road game against the New York Giants. I will update this information and analysis from my living room.

7:50 Deebo Samuel will return to practice next week, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but likely will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4. The earliest he will return probably will be Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

It makes sense the 49ers are being cautious with Samuel. It seems they pushed him to play Week 1 and he suffered a setback. If they push him again, he could suffer another one -- foot injuries are tricky. And wide receivers need their feet 100-percent healthy to be effective. The 49ers must be careful with Samuel.

7:54 Nick Bosa will have surgery this week for two things, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: A torn ACL, plus cartilage damage in his knee. The 49ers don't believe the cartilage damage will affect the recovery time, but we'll see.

The good news for Bosa is he tore his ACL in high school and clearly made a full recovery. The bad news for Bosa is he now has torn both ACLs and he isn't even 23-years old yet. He also has torn his groin. Will he always have injury issues? Or will he become an iron man like Frank Gore, who tore his ACLs in college and yet has been one of the most durable running backs in NFL history? Stay tuned.