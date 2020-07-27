All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

49ers Give Raheem Mostert a Raise

Grant Cohn

The 49ers did the right thing.

They gave running back Raheem Mostert the raise he requested, according to Mostert’s agent, Brett Tessler.

The 49ers reportedly gave Mostert a signing bonus and new incentives which will allow him to earn roughly $5.6 million in 2020, or double what he would have earned before the raise.

What a happy ending to this story. Mostert is a 28-year-old running back who won’t hit free agency again until he’s 30. By then, his career could be over -- running backs take tremendous punishment. And Mostert has outperformed his special-teams deal, so if the 49ers want him to play running back, they should pay him like a running back.

And now, they are.

Here’s what I think happened:

Mostert and Tessler probably spent the offseason communicating with 49ers Executive Vice President Paraag Marathe, who’s in charge of negotiating contracts with players. Marathe is extremely good at his job, but doesn’t always see the full picture. He wants to save the Yorks as much money as possible. That’s what Marathe does, and he does it quite well.

I believe general manager John Lynch stepped in and used his power in the organization to make things right with Mostert. Mostert wasn’t asking for much -- just a couple million extra dollars. The 49ers can afford to give him this raise. And Mostert is important to the team. Lynch should understand this because he’s a former player.

If indeed Lynch saved the day, good for him. He’s valuable to the organization, even if he’s not a scout, because he’s John Freaking Lynch and he has common sense.

What a great way for the 49ers to start training camp.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

See new Tweets
Conversation

Ian Rapoport
@rapsheet
The #49ers have agreed to adjust the contract for RB Raheem Mostert following his stellar play to end last season, per
@TesslerSports
. With the relationship in a better place last week, the two sides moved quickly.
12:53 PM · Jul 27, 2020·TweetDeck

Rapoport was a 100% correct!

Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

I’m happy for him but he might not hit those reported incentives to make it 5.6 mil that Grant left out in this article stunner huh lol especially with McKinnon healthy because it’s still going to be a RB committee

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Beat Out 49ers to Trade for Jamal Adams

Both the 49ers and Seahawks were interested in trading for Adams, but only the Seahawks pulled off the deal.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

How a Drastically-Lowered Salary Cap could Affect the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021

The salary cap could force the 49ers to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and acquire a veteran such as Matthew Stafford.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jalen Hurd: 49ers Training Camp Battle

Who will win the 49ers battle to be the No. 2 wide receiver while Deebo Samuel is injured -- Brandon Aiyuk or Jalen Hurd?

Grant Cohn

by

French-Dog85

John Lynch Denies that 49ers tried to Trade for Jamal Adams

49ers general manager denied multiple reports about the 49ers interest in Jamal Adams.

Grant Cohn

Fantasy Football: Is 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Worth Drafting?

Here's why 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a bad pick in fantasy football.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Emmanuel Moseley needs to be named starter Day One of Training Camp

Here's why the 49ers must name cornerback Emmanuel Moseley a starter on Day 1 of training camp.

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41

Have Expectations Changed for the 49ers This Season?

The 49ers still are an elite team, so expectations remain the same.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

REPORT: Jets "Open to Trading" Jamal Adams Before Season. Will 49ers get him?

The Jets have informed Jamal Adams they're open to trading him before the season starts. Will the 49ers get him?

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

49ers Should Feel Fortunate That the Salary Cap Will not Take Dramatic Hit

The 49ers should be able to keep most of their free agents in 2021 because the salary cap won't drop too much.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

3 Bubble Players Who'll be Impacted Most by no Preseason Games

Here are three roster bubble players who'll be impacted most by no preseason games.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Boise49erfan