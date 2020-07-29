All49ers
John Lynch Agrees to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Grant Cohn

Good for John Lynch and good for the 49ers.

The two parties have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The terms are not yet official, but the deal supposedly is a two-year extension that will keep Lynch on the 49ers through 2024. Earlier this offseason, head coach Kyle Shanahan signed a three-year extension that will keep him on the 49ers through 2025. So the two of them will be here for a while.

Lynch hinted Tuesday on KNBR in San Francisco that his extension was imminent. He also said he may not be a “lifer” in NFL front offices, which was a strange, ominous thing for him to say. But it certainly seems he’ll be with the 49ers at least another five years.

Good.

They need Lynch. He may not be an expert scout or contract negotiator, but he makes the 49ers look good. He speaks well for the organization because he’s bright and people trust him and he has common sense.

Since Lynch joined the organization in 2017, the 49ers usually have done the right thing. They gave running back Raheem Mostert the raise he deserves, and they extended both Shanahan and Lynch’s deals. Now, they just have to extend George Kittle’s deal. And they probably will eventually.

So good to see the 49ers get so much right these days.

And sure, I could take credit for Lynch’s and Mostert’s extensions, because I lobbied so vigorously for them, and my opinion clearly carries so much weight. But I won’t. I’m better than that.

