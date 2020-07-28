All49ers
John Lynch Expects Contract Extension Soon

Grant Cohn

Welcome back, Mr. Lynch.

After spending the past two months in hiding, 49ers general manager John Lynch appeared on KNBR in San Francisco Tuesday morning to answer all our burning questions, including the big one about him: How does he feel that the 49ers gave head coach Kyle Shanahan a contract extension but not him?

Lynch gave a fascinating answer full of optimism and surprising details. Here’s what he said:

“Jed came to us before the Super Bowl and said, ‘This offseason, I want to take care of you both. I want to extend this relationship.’ I understood that Kyle was going to go first. Jed and Kyle got done, and then a pandemic breaks out. And so, we put things on hold. And I was fine on that. I have three years left and I was compensated well. But Jed, true to his word, we’ve picked it back up. I think there’s some good news around the corner. I live in the moment, so not thinking years and years out. Don’t know if I’m going to be a lifer at this thing. But I love what we’re doing, I love coming to work every day and I think there’s some good news on the horizon there.”

The way I see it, Lynch accomplished two things with this quote:

One: He portrayed himself as confident and optimistic about the 49ers.

Two: He revealed that York promised Lynch a contract extension and put it on hold.

This could be Lynch’s way of speaking his deal into existence by holding York to his private promise, because Lynch just made it public. Now we all can hold York to his word. Lynch is clever.

Notice Lynch said York put the extension talks on hold after Shanahan’s received his extension because a “pandemic broke out.” That explanation doesn’t hold water, because the pandemic broke out in March. Shanahan received his extension in June. And notice Lynch said he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be a general manager.

I’m guessing Lynch expected to receive his contract shortly after Shanahan, and when Lynch didn’t receive one, he took a two-month hiatus to think things over.

Here’s what he said about where he’s been: “During this quarantine, I wanted to get away. I was working, but I put my phone down for a while, because I was trying to model well for my kids. I tried to do that. A lot of people wondering where I’ve been. I’ve been with my family doing my job, and we’re back now and I’m excited for that.”

Next time, send me a text, John. You had me worried sick.

And it’s funny Lynch said he put his phone down AND worked. What general manager do you know who works without his phone?

Lynch essentially let the 49ers see what life would be like without him. Without the voice of the franchise. The one who explains the organization’s moves to the media and fans.

Now he’s back, and he expects his extension. And I expect he’ll get it. Because he’s clever.

Yeah we tease him a lot, cause we got him on the spot, welcome back.

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back.

Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

I’ve never seen a writer more obsessed with a GM then Grant Cohn it’s like you have nothing else to write about lol. Come on Grant your better than that.

