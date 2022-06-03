Aaron Banks Says He Has Transformed His Body

"Just putting on some muscle mass, cutting out some fat. My body fat percentage is down from what it was last year."

SANTA CLARA --49ers second-year guard Aaron Banks spoke to Bay Area reporters this week. Here's what he said about the progress he has made from Year 1 to Year 2 in his career.

Q: "Do you feel a difference between now and last season in terms of how you're moving around?"

BANKS: "Yeah, I think I'm in better shape. I spent the offseason here working with Dustin Perry and the strength staff, and I kind of transformed my body a little bit.

Q: "Offensive line coach Chris Foerster said you kept your weight the same but you changed the composition of the weight. What exactly did that entail?"



BANKS: "Just putting on some muscle mass, cutting out some fat. My body fat percentage is down from what it was last year."

Q: "What about your understanding of the scheme this year compared to last year?"

BANKS: "I think most guys, especially in this offense, are a little bit more prepared and know what to expect going into the second year. I think I'm in a better place this year."

Q: "What jumped out from watching Laken Tomlinson last season?"

BANKS: "Laken was just extremely durable. He's a guy who would go through some hard hits and you'd wonder if he's alright, and then he'd get up and go to the next play over and over. Plus he worked extremely hard."

Q: "And they had you on the right side last year, and now you're back on the left where you're more comfortable?"

BANKS: "Yes."

Q: "Kyle Shanahan said there was a point when he was ready to play you last year, but the offensive line was playing so well. How hard is it to sit on the bench but not get out there?"

BANKS: "At that point, you have to look at the bigger picture. You have guys who have been playing for 10, 12 games at that point, you have three Pro Bowlers on the offensive line and those guys were rolling."

