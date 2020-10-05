SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Injury News: K'Waun Williams and Ziggy Ansah Placed on Injured Reserve

Grant Cohn

More bad injury news for a team that’s had plenty through the first quarter of the season.

The 49ers placed nickelback K’Waun Williams and defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the Injured Reserve List Monday afternoon. Williams has a knee sprain and the 49ers expect him to return in a few weeks, but Ansah has a torn bicep and his season is over.

Meaning the 49ers’ top-three cornerbacks entering the season -- Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Williams -- all currently are out with injuries, as well as three of the 49ers edge rushers -- Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Ansah.

Next man up? More like next next next man up.

While Williams is out, Jamar Taylor will be the 49ers starting nickelback. He recorded a sack Sunday night against the Eagles.

More injury news:

According to Shanahan, Sherman and running back Raheem Mostert both have a chance to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but neither likely will suit up.

And Shanahan still doesn’t know whether quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play -- he suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 2 against the New York Jets. And high-ankle sprains typically take four to six weeks to fully recover.

But you’d have to figure Garoppolo will gut it out and play on an injured ankle, because the rest of the team is so banged up and the season is on the line. The 49ers can’t afford to lose to the Dolphins and start the season 2-3 -- the rest of the schedule is too difficult. If the 49ers lose on Sunday, they might not make the playoffs. That’s what’s at stake. They need their $27-million-per-season quarterback on the field.

That doesn’t mean Garoppolo has to play well against the Dolphins. The Niners don’t need him to play well. They just need him to win the game.

Win, Jimmy. Win.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Thoughts From the 49ers 25-20 Loss to the Eagles

Here's what we learned from the San Francisco 49ers 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maverick Pallack

Five Takeaways From the 49ers' 25-20 Week 5 Loss Against Eagles

Five major takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 25-20 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nick Mullens is a Fiat 500

What San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has in common with a Fiat 500.

Crystal Scuor

Week 5 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Random thoughts and musings about the San Francisco 49ers after 25-20 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jack Hammer

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 4 Answered

The San Francisco 49ers laid on egg at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20.

Jack Hammer

San Francisco 49ers 20, Philadelphia Eagles 25: Grades

Here are position-by-position grades for the San Francisco 49ers after their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grant Cohn

Nick Mullens' Honeymoon Ends in 49ers' 25-20 Week 4 Loss to Eagles

For the second time this season, the San Francisco 49ers were not themselves in their 25-14 loss week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grant Cohn

The Marquee Matchup between the 49ers and the "Steagles"

Could the 49ers beat a Pennsylvania super team? I’m talking an Eagles-Steelers combo. Call them the Steagles.

Grant Cohn

How Will the 49ers use Deebo Samuel in his First Game Back From Injury?

Here's how the 49ers will use Deebo Samuel in his first game back from a Jones fracture in his foot.

Jose Luis Sanchez III