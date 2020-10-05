49ers Injury News: K'Waun Williams and Ziggy Ansah Placed on Injured Reserve

More bad injury news for a team that’s had plenty through the first quarter of the season.

The 49ers placed nickelback K’Waun Williams and defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the Injured Reserve List Monday afternoon. Williams has a knee sprain and the 49ers expect him to return in a few weeks, but Ansah has a torn bicep and his season is over.

Meaning the 49ers’ top-three cornerbacks entering the season -- Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Williams -- all currently are out with injuries, as well as three of the 49ers edge rushers -- Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Ansah.

Next man up? More like next next next man up.

While Williams is out, Jamar Taylor will be the 49ers starting nickelback. He recorded a sack Sunday night against the Eagles.

More injury news:

According to Shanahan, Sherman and running back Raheem Mostert both have a chance to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but neither likely will suit up.

And Shanahan still doesn’t know whether quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play -- he suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 2 against the New York Jets. And high-ankle sprains typically take four to six weeks to fully recover.

But you’d have to figure Garoppolo will gut it out and play on an injured ankle, because the rest of the team is so banged up and the season is on the line. The 49ers can’t afford to lose to the Dolphins and start the season 2-3 -- the rest of the schedule is too difficult. If the 49ers lose on Sunday, they might not make the playoffs. That’s what’s at stake. They need their $27-million-per-season quarterback on the field.

That doesn’t mean Garoppolo has to play well against the Dolphins. The Niners don’t need him to play well. They just need him to win the game.

Win, Jimmy. Win.