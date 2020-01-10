49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Injury Report: Alexander set to Return; Ford Listed as Questionable

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the first time since the first quarter of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers will have most of their key players healthy.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt (rib fracture), guard Mike Person (neck) and linebacker Kwon Alexander are set to return to the field Saturday for the divisional playoff matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Of the three that are returning, Alexander's comeback is most intriguing. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Halloween night and was placed on injured reserve shortly after. It was strongly believed that his return to the 49ers was not an option. After all, he did suffer a severe injury. 

Clearly, it is going to take more than a torn pectoral muscle to keep Alexander down. The 49ers will officially activate him off of injured reserve tomorrow prior to the 1pm PST deadline. His addition to the lineup will be a major boost to the defense, as will Dee Ford.

Since aggravating his hamstring injury against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 8, Ford has been kept on the shelf so he could focus his recovery on getting ready for the playoffs. However, I would not pencil in Ford as a lock to return on Saturday. 

He was slated to speak to the media during the open locker room portion, but was caught up undergoing treatment for his hamstring. It is possible that his hamstring is still not fully recovered. Even Kyle Shanahan admitted today at his presser that the team has been taking extreme caution with the handling of Ford's hamstring.

"Yes, we did wait longer." He said. "It was more we're trying to be smarter about it. I don't know if that's the right word, but I think Dee is also. It's tough for athletes in these situations. They want to play no matter what."

Ford was limited all week in practice and, from my observations, did not show any signs of a hindrance. Whether he tweaked it this week, or if it was just a standard treatment is unknown.

But it would not be wise to expect to be active Saturday against the Vikings. Without Ford, the 49ers have put up only four sacks in the month of December. From racking up sacks like it was nothing, to failing to have more than a sack a game. Of course, other injuries to the defensive line play a major factor to the lack of finishing from the 49ers' pass rush.

That is why the return of Ford is crucial. He is the last piece to the puzzle for the pass rush to start bringing down the quarterback. If Ford is not able to go, then all is not lost. Tartt and Alexander are assuredly going to be active on Saturday. Their presence will dramatically have the defense nearing full optimization. 

All hands on deck will be needed for the 49ers who will be tasked with containing Dalvin Cook and the pair of their prolific wide receivers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against the Vikings

Jose Luis Sanchez III

After what has been a dominant season for the red and gold, they will now get to test their mettle in do-or-die divisional playoff game. Find out what the three keys to victory are for the San Francisco 49ers against the Minnesota Vikings.

One Area of Weakness the 49ers can Exploit Against the Vikings

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Vikings are riding a roaring wave of momentum heading into Saturday's divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Despite the momentum, the 49ers can take advantage of one of their weaknesses.

49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon to Start Divisional Playoff Game vs. Vikings

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Despite having another shaky outing in week 17, the San Francisco 49ers have not given up hope on cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He is set to start the divisional playoff game vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

How the 49ers can Stop Vikings Prolific Duo of Thielen and Diggs

Matt Holder

Heading into the divisional round, the San Francisco 49ers defense faces a very difficult challenge with the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are widely considered one of the best duos in the NFL.

What to Expect From Kwon Alexander's Return

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in the divisional playoff game, 49ers' Kwon Alexander will likely make his return to the field. Here is what you can expect from him after a couple months off.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs missed another practice (illness), while Adam Thielen suffered an ankle…

Close Game Experience Will Benefit 49ers During Playoff Run

Maverick Pallack

The San Francisco 49ers, top seed in the NFC, hope their close game experience and recent success against potential opponents will pay dividends throughout their postseason run.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prepares for First Ever Playoff Start

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Hosting a playoff game at Levi's Stadium isn't the only first for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is preparing for his first ever playoff career start on Saturday in the divisional round.

49ers Stock Report Going into Divisional Playoff Round

nicholasmcgee

Coming out of the bye week and into the biggest week in franchise history for nearly five years, we look at whose stock is on the up and whose stock is on the decline for the 49ers going into the divisional playoff round.

Vikings Defense Could Prove Challenging for George Kittle

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the concerning aspects that the 49ers should have regarding the Vikings is their defense - specifically with how they defend tight ends. George Kittle could be in for a long day in his divisional playoff debut.