49ers Injury Report: Ford, Staley Ruled Out vs. Packers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday at his press conference that Dee Ford and Joe Staley will be missing in action on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Staley being ruled out was to be expected as the veteran offensive tackle suffered a fractured finger in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

He had surgery to repair the fracture and should not be expected to return for a while. Luckily for the 49ers, backup Justin Skule has proven capable of solidifying the position. The loss of Staley is nothing major for them, but still something that should be monitored as the season progresses.

As for Ford, his hamstring is an injury the 49ers will treat with great caution. Shanahan pointed out on Monday that hamstring injuries are tricky. The 49ers will not try to rush Ford back and expose him to further injury. However, with him out of the lineup, the 49ers will need production elsewhere regarding the pass rush.

Nick Bosa has been garnering much of the attention for opposing offenses, so the rest of the pass rushers have to make up for that. With Ford out, it becomes difficult because the 49ers don't really have great depth when it comes to this area. Damontre Moore did prove able last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps he can help soften the blow from Ford's absence. 

Nevertheless, the constant injury to key players of the 49ers is never-ending. Running back Matt Breida and kicker Robbie Gould are two players that will likely join the inactive list as they have been ruled as doubtful. Expect a healthy serving of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the running game for the 49ers. As well as Chase McLaughlin to resume the kicking duties. For yet another game, the 49ers' depth will be tested in a game that carries high stakes.

