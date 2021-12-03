49ers Injury Report: Fred Warner Doubtful, Dre Greenlaw Out Against Seahawks

So you're saying there's a chance?

The 49ers have officially listed All Pro linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) as doubtful against the Seahawks .

While he isn't officially out, a doubtful status generally means that a player will not be able to go for that game. Very rare that a player makes it through a doubtful status. It is simply to keep the player available just in case something miraculous happens. And when you're such an impactful player as Warner is, it behooves the 49ers to not fully rule him out.

The linebacker position is quite thin now. Not just because of Warner's bleak status, but because Dre Greenlaw is also back on the shelf with the same groin injury. The 49ers have adapted to playing without Greenlaw, but this is a different look they are adjusting to with Warner missing in action as well.

A lot of the pressure falls on the shoulders of Azeez Al-Shaair. He has to be the playmaker that he has been showing this season thus far. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will also see a good portion of playing time, so the 49ers are going to really hunker down as they play without Warner for the first time ever since he was drafted.

As for the remaining 49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel (groin), Trey Sermon (ankle), and Maurice Hurst (calf) are out.

Marcell Harris (concussion) has been ruled questionable, which will be great for the 49ers if he can go as he has been solid as a linebacker this season. Plus, the 49ers will be getting JaMycal Hasty back. With Sermon out, the depth is certainly needed.

Going into Seattle to play on their field is never easy. It gets tougher without Samuel and Warner. Luckily for the 49ers, the Seahawks are in a downward spiral. So long as they can maintain their form by running the ball and smothering on defense, then they an leave Seattle with a victory.