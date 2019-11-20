49ers Injury Report: Kittle, Ford to be Game-Time Decisions

It's a different week same story when it comes to the status of start tight end George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference today that Kittle and everyone else that did not practice today will carry a game-time designation heading into Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

That includes pass rusher Dee Ford who exited Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury. It's a different week same story, not just for Kittle, but for the entire San Francisco 49ers team. The injuries to their key players is practically a normality with the team.

At this point, it just has to be accepted that they are constantly going to be down a few key players every week. It is an unfortunate circumstance to have this linger this deep into the season, especially with the toughest part of the schedule looming. The 49ers will need Kittle, Ford, Matt Breida and Emmanuel Sanders for these critical matchups.

That isn't to say that the fill ins like Ross Dwelley are slouches, but that their opponents are so loaded that the 49ers will need all hands on deck. Getting a win over the Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will not come easy. Their matchups with the Packers and Saints are the most crucial since they will dictate playoff seeding.

Not to mention that the Seattle Seahawks are right on the 49ers' tail. Those two will meet up in the final week of the regular season, so it could line up to be a game for the NFC west. Hopefully Sunday will bring about some good news for the 49ers regarding their injured key players.