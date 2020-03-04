All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on Tom Brady Rumors: "It's Ludicrous"

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Rumors and hypothetical scenarios about Tom Brady signing with the San Francisco 49ers has spread like wildfire. 

Ever since Hall of Famer Deion Sanders brought up this idea on the telecast of the NFL scouting combine on Sunday this has been one of the most talked topics in football. This absurd narrative has garnered more attention than it should have, because quite frankly, this isn't going to happen by any stretch. 

Calling this idea of Brady to the Niners as absurd is just one of many words used to describe it. Ludicrous would be another sound adjective in this situation, which is exactly how 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. felt regarding these rumors. 

I had the pleasure of speaking to Wilson yesterday in regards to the narrative that the 49ers should cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of signing Brady. 

"It's ludicrous." Said Wilson. "He just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, 14 wins. I mean there's not a lot of quarterbacks that's even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded. 

"He's a great quarterback, he's been that way ever since he's been to San Fran. It's just unfortunate that he got hurt the year before and then kind of, you know, threw him back in the wilderness a little bit but he came right back in like he never left and took a team all the way to the Super Bowl, so how can you talk about moving him? Or trading him to another team?"

Wilson is absolutely spot on about this in his defense of his quarterback. The overall body of work of Garoppolo in 2019 has fallen on deaf ears. This is a perfect case of recency bias. Garoppolo's fourth quarter performance in the Super Bowl was nothing short of poor. However, that one quarter of football is being used to summarize his talent. 

As Wilson points out, Garoppolo just came off of a torn ACL and was thrown into "the wilderness". His ceiling hasn't even been reached yet, which is exactly why Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were so enthusiastic about Garoppolo's future. '

He still has time to clean up some of his issues and reflect on mistakes from last season. The best part of all is that he will have an offseason where he will get to improve upon himself since last season was all about getting his injured knee prepared. 

It's facts like this that get constantly overlooked about Garoppolo and simply isn't talked about enough. That is what led me to ask Wilson about what gets overlooked and isn't talked about enough regarding Garoppolo. 

"He's a leader." Said Wilson. "And then when it's crunch time it's like he turns into a totally different person. It's not the cool, calm and collected Jimmy Garoppolo anymore. It's the leader of a national football team, and a very good one at that. 

"So that's the type of person that he comes in, he gets everybody's attention, and he makes everybody focus and makes everybody want to play hard for him. And when you have somebody that can do that, especially your quarterback I mean your team is destined for greatness."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the 49ers Exercise Solomon Thomas' Fifth-Year Option?

The 49ers’ 2017 first-round pick, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, once again did not make a leap in production. It's why he almost assuredly will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the deadline.

Maverick Pallack

Ranking 49ers Top Three Position Groups

Each and every position group for the 49ers had their moments in 2019, be it good or bad. However, there were some position groups that stood out as the most consistent and productive than others.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five 49ers That Must Improve in 2020

Adding pieces in the offseason isn't the only way the 49ers can improve upon themselves. They have players from last season who did not carry their weight or did not play a significant role on the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Working on Getting Deal Done With Arik Armstead

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have been outspoken about their desire to retain Arik Armstead. They know the type of player that he is and what he was able to do for the team last season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dillon88

Deion Sanders Believes 49ers Should Sign Tom Brady

Yet another person has floated the topic of the San Francisco 49ers moving from Jimmy Garoppolo. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is the latest person to back the idea of the 49ers signing Tom Brady.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Watch: 49ers' George Kittle, Jerry Rice Motivate Rich Eisen in 40-Yard Dash

All-Pro George Kittle and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice were in Indianapolis to push Rich Eisen in his annual 40-yard dash at the combine.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: A.J. Green to be Franchised Tag, 49ers Lose Free Agent Target

The wide receiver market just got trimmed down as one of the biggest names at the position will not be made available. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on star receiver A.J. Green if the two sides cannot agree to a deal.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Post-Combine Wide Receivers: Three Risers and Fallers

The San Francisco 49ers are in need of a wide receiver and now that the NFL Combine is over for the position group, it’s time to take a look at who rose to the occasion and who fell flat.

Matt Holder

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Cornerback

While the position is still relatively strong, the 49ers need to address cornerback this offseason and it all starts with free agency. Here are three cost effective options for the 49ers to consider at cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers may be Mexico Bound Next Season

49ers General Manager John Lynch could be getting his wish of playing in Mexico City next season. The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to host a regular season game there, which means the 49ers are very well a potential opponent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III