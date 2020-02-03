49ers OT Joe Staley Shows Strong Emotions Following Super Bowl Loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl was sure to bring a ton of strong emotions out of the San Francisco 49ers postgame. The strongest of emotions can be found in offensive tackle Joe Staley.

"This is super disappointing." He said. "This is very hard being in this moment right now. You put your heart and soul and your whole entire life into trying to be a Super Bowl champion, and you get toward the end of your career and you realize how rare these opportunities are. The emotions are still raw and real for me right."

This is the second Super Bowl appearance Staley has made with the 49ers as he is the longest tenured player on the team. He has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the 49ers, so winning a Super Bowl ring with the team that drafted him meant so much to him.

To Staley, this Super Bowl loss weighs heavier than the one against the Baltimore Ravens seven years ago. San Francisco was just 10 minutes away from sealing the deal until the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to win the game.

Despite the loss, Staley still see's the 49ers as a strong contender going forward.

"This football team is built for the long haul, and I could not be more proud of the guys that we have in our locker room. I think we have a ton of talent, and we will be back."