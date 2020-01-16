A superb season for the San Francisco 49ers gets even sweeter for general manager John Lynch, who was voted NFL executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Lynch joins defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw as 49ers who earned honors by the PFWA, which can be accredited to Lynch. He was the one who factored into those two rookies becoming 49ers. It is thanks to these two rookies' contributions that the 49ers saw such a dramatic change in their defense.

"SF became only 3rd team since NFL went to a 12-team playoff format in 1990 to go from 4 or fewer wins to a conference No. 1 seed the next season." Said the PFWA.

The PFWA always announced that this is "the third Executive of the Year honor for the 49ers since the award was established in 1993. Carmen Policy won the award in 1994, and Trent Baalke was the 2011 honoree."

A well-deserved honor Lynch, who just over eight months ago was picking No. 2 in the NFL draft. Now the 49ers are sitting at No. 1 in the NFC playoffs, preparing to host the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers did not make a plethora of moves during the offseason, which is something that was expected considering they were a 4-12 team with a ton of cap space. While they didn't make an abundance of moves, the ones they did execute on were clearly efficient.

From acquiring Dee Ford, signing Kwon Alexander and drafting Nick Bosa. The 49ers have planted the seeds for the future. Those seeds could very well turn into a forest that blooms into a dynasty.

For that to happen, the 49ers will need to take care of business at home against the Packers. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, it would just be the cherry on top for a magnificent season for the 49ers. Whether they win it or not, it still cannot be overlooked that John Lynch has done a tremendous job to set this team up for the future.