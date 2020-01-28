49ers' CB K'Waun Williams Deserves Credit for Defensive Dominance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - 2019 has been nothing short of stellar for the defense of the San Francisco 49ers. It’s no secret that they are a major factor for why this team is making the trip to Miami to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Players like Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner are touted often anytime this defense is the topic of discussion. With all of the success that the defense has had, it’s easy to overlook the other players who are not household names. But what about the other players who have made significant contributions?

Look no further than slot cornerback K’Waun Williams who has been the most overlooked player on the 49ers’ defense. Williams is more than deserving of credit for the defensive dominance by the 49ers this season. He just gets lost in the mix because of all the reputable names on the defense.

But make no mistake, Williams has been a significant factor to the success of the 49ers' defense. When I asked linebacker Fred Warner about Williams' impact he answered:

“You're right. I think he does get overlooked a lot. I don't even think people talk about the strip sack a lot, just from what I've been seeing. But I think it's just because he puts his head down, and he just works day in and day out."

This is why the 49ers have come as far as they have. The selflessness of each and every player, while playing at a high-level is incredible. Not a single player has been outspoken about being slighted, whether it is the Pro Bowl or being an All-Pro. All that matters to this team is one thing: A Super Bowl ring.

"He doesn't try and look for praise or any of that." Said Warner. "I mean, the guy, he does it all for us. He's unwavering. You know exactly what you're going to get out of him every single day, and when you put him on the field on Sundays, you know, I have so much respect for him."



Williams will play a pivotal role in helping the 49ers achieve that goal. He may be listed as a slot cornerback, but his contributions on the defense go far beyond that. Sometimes he will be tasked with blitzing the quarterback, which he does at an astonishingly efficient rate.

If he is not covering or blitzing, then he can add to the run support in the box along with the other linebackers.

Keep in mind that he is 5'9 and weighs around 180-pounds. Yet, he is able to hang around all the trenches and lay a hit like a mad man. That's likely why his teammates call him "the shark".

"We call him the shark just because he eats. He's out there, and he might be a smaller guy because he's a nickel, but the dude is one of the most physical players I've been around, and the way he attacks the ball is something that I try to replicate when I'm out there.”

To have a slot cornerback be able to hang around the big boys says a ton about Williams' style of play. Forget being labeled as a slot cornerback - Williams is a defensive playmaker. Whatever the 49ers need from him, he will handle it. He may be small, but he hits opponents like an oncoming truck. Because he is so dynamic, it is difficult for defenses to find a mismatch.

Williams can hold his own with the best of them, even tight ends and running backs out of the backfield. He is the ultimate x-factor of the San Francisco 49ers because he can do so much at an elite level. He does all of that and is still able to play stout coverage.

During the regular season, Williams held opposing offenses to the lowest average depth of target (3.8) among all cornerbacks who played at least 300 coverage snaps in 2019 per Pro Football Focus. He was also their second highest graded slot corner in the NFL.

The name K'Waun Williams should become a staple when praising the defense of the 49ers. When this team takes the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to take on the Chiefs, Williams will assuredly play in pivotal role in slowing down their offense.