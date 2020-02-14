Report: 49ers LB Kwon Alexander to Have Surgery on Injured Bicep

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is having surgery today on an injured bicep muscle.

That means he was playing through two injuries when he returned in the playoffs from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered back on Halloween. The extent of Alexander's bicep injury is still unclear, but the fact that he needs to undergo surgery for it indicates it was quite severe.

This news strikes down out of nowhere. However, it was noticeable that Alexander would wear a full on protective sleeve. Something that was believed to support and protect his pectoral muscle. But it could have also served as support for his bicep injury.

When Alexander returned to the 49ers in the playoffs, it was quite the miraculous feat. He was slated to be out for the rest of the season, but he was motivated to get back out on the field with his teammates.

The toughness that Alexander exudes is second to none. Now that it is known that he was playing through a potentially severe bicep injury, it just further gives credence to his desire to play and win a Super Bowl.

Alexander has an injury guarantee that goes into full effect on April 1, so his status with the 49ers in 2020 is cemented. His restructure back in November started to raise a bit of eyebrows that the Niners could cut ties with him, especially with the emergence of Dre Greenlaw.

At least now the 49ers know that Alexander will be fully fit for duty when next season rolls around.