Kwon Alexander's Durability is a Concern as he Enters Year 2 on the 49ers

With injuries looking like the new norm for Kwon Alexander throughout the last few seasons, the 49ers didn't hesitate when signing him to a four-year, $54 million contract ahead of the 2019 season.

When Alexander is healthy, he certainly is one of the better speedy linebackers in the NFL. His problem hinges on the ability to stay healthy over an entire season.

The last three years, Alexander hasn't played more than 12 games in a season, and twice has played fewer than 10 games.

Recent Injury History:

October 2019 - Torn pectoral

October 2018 - ACL tear (grade 3)

September 2017 - Hamstring strain (grade 2)

*Played through bicep injury during 2019, having to undergo surgery in February 2020

There's no disputing that the 25-year-old linebacker has a knack to find the football in a way that a select few players do. His recognition against the run was a key element for the 49ers to force teams off the field rather quickly, pairing nicely with their stout defensive line.

However, his explosiveness at times is borderline reckless, and that's the major concern for his longevity.

Prior to his week eight injury, he was regarded among the best coverage linebackers to start the 2019 season. For a team whose secondary is arguably the weakest link of their defensive unit, having coverage linebackers like Alexander and his counterpart Fred Warner patrolling the middle definitely helped lift the burden off the back end.

So now as the team enters 2020, Alexander has undergone bicep surgery, but that shouldn't have any lingering effects for him starting the year. However, the 49ers neglected cornerback while adding key pieces in other areas of the defense, making Alexander's health even more crucial for the team's pass coverage.

Many expect the defensive line to take a slight step backward compared to the production it posted last season, because it will be without DeForest Buckner. A good pass rush improves a team's coverage ability, and if the defensive line is unable to get after the quarterback relatively similarly to how it did last season, players like Alexander will be much needed to aid the secondary.

Alexander now enters Year 2 of his $54 million contract, but his cap figure is reasonably low at $4.5 million this season. However, that figure climbs to $16.5 million in 2021. But the 49ers do have the means of getting out from underneath his contract after this season as his guaranteed salary will have run out.

Alexander is exactly the type of linebacker you want in today's NFL. He's someone who can play in space, run sideline to sideline and bring phenomenal leadership. But in another sense, it's crunch time for Alexander to prove he can stay healthy, because this season will determine a lot about his future in San Francisco.