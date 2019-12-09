49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Lose Richburg for the Year; Sherman and Ford to Miss Time

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a bombshell of injuries to key players on the team. 

Center Weston Richburg suffered a torn patella tendon in the win against the Saints and will be out for the remainder of the year. A long journey of rehabbing is ahead for Richburg, which is just unfortunate considering the elite season he has had. Richburg has arguably been the best offensive lineman for the 49ers this season considering he handles the protection calls.

To go along with Richburg in terms of injuries, Dee Ford re-aggravated his hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least a few weeks. Ford most likely will not be seen until the playoffs considering he worsened his hamstring. Ford isn't the only player with a hamstring issue. Richard Sherman joins him in that category as he will miss some time as well.

The 49ers have played without Ford before, so it should not be viewed as a significant loss at this point. Getting him right for the playoffs is all that matters now. As for Sherman, his impact as an emotional leader for the defense will be lost more than his coverage. Luckily his shutdown defense won't be as dramatically lost. The 49ers cornerbacks have become one of the best groups in the league, so they should be okay on that end.

Still, losing Richburg will hurt. Ben Garland is expected to fill in for him just like he did against the Saints. Garland performed well in Richburg's stead, so the 49ers could indeed have another solid depth player to make things alright for them. 

Aside from calling the 2019 season dominant for the San Francisco 49ers, calling it an injury filled one should follow right after. It never fails that the 49ers have a key player suffer an injury. It just never ending. The plethora of injuries can be tracked as far as Shanahan's first season as head coach of the 49ers. Whether it is a training staff issue or just outright bad luck. There just is no way of shaking the domino effect of injuries.

Other injury notes from Sunday: K'Waun Williams is under concussion protocol and D.J. Jones has a sprained ankle.

The next updates for these injured players will be Wednesday where the 49ers will hope to hear some good news. Missing these players will be felt, but the 49ers have done an excellent job making up for the losses of their injured players. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Things We Learned From 49ers 48-46 Win Against the Saints

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Keeping the San Francisco 49ers down for longer than a week seems almost impossible to do as the New Orleans Saints found out yesterday in week 14.The 49ers got back to their winning ways

Garoppolo's SuperDome Signature Should Finally End Criticism

nicholasmcgee
0

You won't hear Kyle Shanahan preaching the significance of the San Francisco 49ers' 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints in a remarkable shootout that will likely go down as the game of the 2019 regular season.

Trick Plays Fall in 49ers’ Favor in First Shootout Win

Maverick Pallack
0

In a game that boasted the NFL’s No. 1 and No. 8 defenses in yards per game, the offenses and play-calling were what shined. Knowing Sunday was a must-win, neither team held anything back. Ultimately it was Shanahan..

49ers-Saints: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The 49ers will need to get back onto the winning side so they can reclaim their rightful spot as a first-round bye playoff team. Winning against the Saints will not be easy by any measure. That is why the game

Five Takeaways From the 49ers’ 48-46 Win Over the Saints

Maverick Pallack
0

The 49ers got back on the winning side to put themselves in a dictating position in the NFC playoff race. Here are the five takeaways from today’s early morning win.

Gameday Live Blog Week 14: 49ers vs. Saints

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The pressure is on for the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) in week 14 as they hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on the New Orleans Saints (10-2). Playoff implications are getting increasingly

49ers vs. Saints: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 0

For a third consecutive game, the San Francisco 49ers are must watch football.This time it will be a matchup with yet another top team in the NFL: the 10-2 New Orleans Saints.

Three Reasons Why the San Francisco 49ers Will Win Out

nicholasmcgee
1 0

The San Francisco 49ers head into the final quarter of the season well placed to make the playoffs but likely needing to win out to secure a first-round bye for the postseason.

Would a Wild Card Playoff Berth be an Underachievement for 49ers?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
3 0

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves falling from grace this week. They entered week 13 as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race to falling down at No. 5 as a Wild Card. All it took was the

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers and Fallers From Week 13

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 2

Heading into Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the pouring rain was the steepest uphill climb the 49ers have faced all season. Unfortunately for the Niners, the climb proved too much for them as they