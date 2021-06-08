49ers Lose Tarvarius Moore and Justin Skule for the Season

The most-injured team in the NFL last year just can't get to the season in one piece.

This is getting ridiculous.

The most-injured team in the NFL last year just can't get to the season in one piece. On Monday during OTAs, backup safety Tarvarius Moore ruptured his Achilles, and backup offensive tackle Justin Skule tore his ACL, according to a team spokesman. Both players should miss the entire season.

Moore, 24, started eight games for the 49ers last season, because starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt missed half the season with turf toe, an injury he still is rehabbing -- he won't return until training camp. So Moore had taken all the first-string reps at safety in OTAs. He's a key member of the team, both on defense and special teams

In 2020, Moore played 540 snaps on defense and 232 snaps on special teams. So the 49ers have to find someone to take all those snaps.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson on Monday. Now, he's a key a member of the team, even though he has played just five games the past two seasons and is coming off a torn ACL.

Skule, 24, was the primary backup offensive tackle. He took all the first-string reps at left tackle in OTAs because Trent Williams didn't practice (good thinking in retrospect). Now, the 49ers need a new swing tackle. It could be Shon Coleman, but he hasn't played since 2017.

The 49ers also lost Jeff Wilson Jr. for four to six months during OTAs with a torn meniscus. Plus, Brandon Aiyuk, Raheem Mostert, Richie James Jr. and Travis Benjamin all pulled muscles.

Seems obvious the practices were too intense.

Teams can't win games in June, but definitely can lose them. We'll see how many games these injuries will cost the 49ers.