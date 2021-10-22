Trent Williams is Doubtful to Play Against the Colts

Fortunately for the 49ers, the Colts are even more banged up than the 49ers.

Every week, the 49ers have more bad injury news.

This week, it's left tackle Trent Williams. The 49ers list him as doubtful to play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts because he has an ankle injury that kept him out of practice this week.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the Colts are even more banged up than the 49ers. Still, the loss of Williams will hurt the 49ers' chances of winning.

"It's stemming from the Cardinals game," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday of Williams' ankle injury. "We didn't think it was as bad as it obviously is, as tough as he is being able to finish that game. But he re-zinged it a little bit at practice on Monday and hasn't been able to go since."

If Williams indeed doesn't play, his replacement will be rookie fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore, who has never started a game in his career, obviously.

Big shoes to fill.

"I think he has done a real good job," Shanahan said. "You've got to get thrown out into battle and you've got to deal with the NFL and how it is so there will always be adjustments with that. But every time he has gone out there, whether it has been in the preseason or these practices, the game is not too big for him. He gets better the more he plays. And if he does get that opportunity to play Sunday night, it will be a hell of an opportunity for him, and I know he'll be ready."