49ers Make Signing of Jimmie Ward Official

It has been known for a week now that safety Jimmie Ward would be returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

Today, the 49ers made the signing of Ward official. General manager John Lynch issued a statement on the transaction:

“Jimmie has proven to possess many of the characteristics we are looking for in a 49er, and we are excited to keep him in red and gold. His no-nonsense passion for the game amplifies his special physical abilities, while also setting a tone for our defense. This extension allows Jimmie to continue to grow in our defense and we look forward to seeing where he can take his game.”

Some pretty strong praise from Lynch about Ward and rightfully so. Since being drafted by the 49ers Ward has not been able to thrive. He hadn't showcased his true ability until last season. That is mainly due in part to his health.

Ward was never able to stay on the field for long. It was never a question of "if", but "when" he will get injured again. Even when he was on the field, he would be forced to play out of position. Whereas last season he was predominately playing as a true safety.

By bringing Ward back, the 49ers are able to keep every starter of their No. 2 ranked defense back excluding DeForest Buckner.

The San Francisco 49ers also made a couple other roster moves official.

Tight end Ross Dwelley, who was an exclusive rights free agent, signed his one-year tender to lock him in for the 2020 season. Dwelley was a solid backup to George Kittle while he was sidelined with a fractured ankle.

Linebacker Joe Walker's one-year deal with the 49ers was made official. Walker is a capable special teams player that can provide depth. He was last with the Arizona Cardinals.