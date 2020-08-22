SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll 49ers Insiders Plus
Search

49ers Matchup of the Day: Javon Kinlaw vs. Colton McKivitz

Grant Cohn

The matchup of the day at 49ers training camp lasted 60 seconds tops.

It was rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw -- a first-round pick -- versus rookie guard Colton McKivitz -- a fifth-round pick. They faced each other back to back during a one-on-one pass-rush drill.

Kinlaw was supposed to win -- he has replaced All Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the 49ers defense. Kinlaw is supposed to start as a rookie and contend for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which Nick Bosa won last season. Lots of pressure on Kinlaw.

And no pressure on McKivitz. He’s a fifth-round pick -- he can be a backup his entire career. If he becomes a starter, he will exceed expectations.

So that’s the background.

When McKivitz and Kinlaw faced each other the first time Saturday, Kinlaw tried to do a quick move to the inside, but McKivitz blocked it. He stood up Kinlaw -- just stopped him. Impressive, considering how huge Kinlaw is.

Thirty seconds later, they faced each other again. This time, Kinlaw tried to beat McKivitz around the edge, but McKivitz punched him and knocked Kinlaw off balance, and Kinlaw fell on his back. McKivitz pancaked him. Good thing the 49ers don’t allow the media to film practice this season, because that clip would have gone viral.

Kinlaw had good moments during practice, like when he faced center Daniel Brunskill. Kinlaw pushed him around. But he couldn’t push around McKivitz, who might just be the 49ers’ best rookie this season. It’s early, but he’s a contender.

McKivitz won the matchup of the day. Call it a T.K.O.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out during the fifth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Grahamreaper

The Good and Not So Good from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out on Day 6 of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

49ers Matchup of the Day: Trent Williams vs. Nick Bosa

Trent Williams versus Nick Bosa was the matchup of Day 6 at San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

49ersrok

The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood during the seventh practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

JohnnyFly

Five Observations From Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

Top five observations from Day 6 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

Despite Recent Signings, Questions Still Surround the 49ers’ Wide Receivers

Here's why the 49ers should sign a wide receiver, particularly Antonio Brown.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

49ers Training Camp Then and Now

How media access to 49ers training camp has changed through the years.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

Why the Trent Taylor Hype Train is Real

49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor has played exceptionally well at training camp after missing 2019 with a foot injury.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

Better Fantasy Draft Pick: Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo?

Tom Brady? Or Jimmy G? Which late-round QB should fantasy owners draft this year?

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

49ers sign Johnathan Cyprien to One-Year Deal

The 49ers reportedly have signed veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year deal.

Grant Cohn

by

Robby0662