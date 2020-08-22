49ers Matchup of the Day: Trent Williams vs. Nick Bosa

I introduce a new feature to All49ers: The Matchup of the Day at 49ers training camp.

On Friday, the matchup of the day went to left tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa. They faced each other twice during one-on-one pass-rush drills.

Coming into Friday, Williams had dominated Bosa in this drill. Stonewalled him and stopped him in his tracks. Williams clearly is the best offensive lineman Bosa has ever faced. Williams is the best offensive lineman I've ever seen in person. He's unreal.

Bosa understandably has struggled to figure out a plan of attack against Williams. But Bosa is has a genius-level football I.Q., and he put together a clever plan on Friday.

On the first rep, Bosa took three aggressive steps upfield, as if he were doing a speed move around the edge. After the third step, he turned into Williams' chest and hit him with as much power as he could muster. Bosa might be the most powerful defensive end in the NFL, and Williams still blocked him. It was like watching two giant walruses clash on the beach. The sand shakes. I was standing 50 feet away and practically could feel the collision vibrate the grass.

The way I saw it, Bosa wasn't trying to win the first rep -- he was setting up Williams for the second rep.

Because the second time, Bosa pretended like he was going to hit Williams again with a power move, so Williams braced for contact. At the last moment, Bosa cut inside and and made Williams whiff.

I've never seen Williams whiff. Ever.

Bosa won the matchup of the day.