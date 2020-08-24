The rookies of the San Francisco 49ers were going to have an uphill battle at training camp. Without any OTAs and minicamp, these players are coming in at their rawest form. Having hiccups in practice should be expected.

However, a couple of rookies have been able to handle everything that the coaches are throwing at them, while others are struggling to hit their stride.

Here are the 49ers' most and least impressive rookies at training camp so far.

Most Impressive

Brandon Aiyuk: The kitchen sink has been thrown at Aiyuk from the very moment he stepped onto the practice field in Santa Clara. With Deebo Samuel's status a mystery for Week 1, the 49ers really need to expedite Aiyuk's development. So far, doing so has paid dividends. Aiyuk has looked sharp and consistent. Even when he goes up against starters such as Emmanuel Moseley, he is able to create separation and do damage with the ball in his hands. Things are looking bright for the former Sun Devil.

Javon Kinlaw: There should be no shock to see Javon Kinlaw on this list. He truly is an incredible talent. Watching him battle in one-on-one's has been a real treat. I hardly have seen him lose a matchup thus far. He just overpowers his opponent with brute strength. The one drawback is that he is always looking to blow up the lineman across from him. While that is nice and all to see, Kinlaw needs to understand gap control and not look for the immediate penetration on every down. In team drills, Kinlaw has been picked on against the run. This is something he needs to sharpen so he is not a liability.

Colton McKivitz: I am going out on a limb here by putting McKivitz here, but it wouldn't seem fair to put him as a least impressive rookie. He hasn't necessarily wowed me or anything of the sort with his performance. However, what has caught my eye is how much better he looks at right guard than Tom Compton. With Daniel Brunskill forced to play center with so many injuries, the right guard position has gotten weaker with Compton out there. He just isn't the sufficient short-term answer, whereas McKivitz has stepped up and shown some promise. If he can string along some standout performances, I could see him as the starter.

Least Impressive

Jauan Jennings: I know that it may seem like the obvious thing to do by picking on the late-round selected players, but I have to keep it straightforward with you all. Jennings has not looked good. He has had a sweet play here and there, but he cannot find a hot streak for the life of him. It is actually quite disappointing because I had a bit more hope for Jennings. And given the current state of the wide receiver position, there is no better time for him to impress the coaches. He is definitely hurting from the lack of offseason practices.

Charlie Woerner: Watching Woerner run routes is grotesque. I see no way how the 49ers can trot him out there in Week 1. This is going to be a guy who the 49ers will need to work with heavily on just to get him to become a decent receiver. His skills as a blocker are top-tier. Even an experienced player will have some fits with him. But he needs to develop some skills as a receiver. Otherwise, it will be predictable as to what the play call for the 49ers. Practice squad seems like a lock for him at this point.