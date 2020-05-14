49ers Must Continue to Utilize Kyle Juszczyk as a Receiver

Remember when fullbacks were going extinct in the NFL?

Well, 2019 was the season that brought the position back to relevance, and 49ers Kyle Juszczyk is a main reason why. A good portion of the 49ers’ best running plays were when Juszczyk was clearing the way. Without him, Matt Breida does not score that 83-yard touchdown run against the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Juszczyk is fantastic as a blocker in both the run and passing games. However, he is more than just your typical blocking fullback. His versatility is what makes him so threatening, especially as a receiver. Jimmy Garoppolo's passer rating when targeting Juszczyk in 2019 was second on the team at 124.5, behind only Raheem Mostert, per Pro Football Focus.

To be able to have such an impact as a receiver while being superb as a blocker is invaluable. But with all of the additions to the wide-receiver position, he could see his role diminished. This is the first time the 49ers finally have quality depth at receiver. Not to mention the implementation of running backs in the passing game.

Despite that, the 49ers must continue to utilize Juszczyk as a receiver.

To neglect him as a receiving weapon would be the equivalent of someone buying a gym membership and never going. Juszczyk is a mismatch issue for plenty of defenses in the league.

Plus, his impact from play-action is just too heavy. Defenses can never tell if he is actually going to block for the running back, or if he’s going to run a route.

That’s how he was able to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

It’s too tricky to tell what his role is on every play. As great as he is at tricking a defense, Juszczyk can excel as a receiver from the slot as well. When lined up in the slot, Garoppolo registered a 116.7 passer rating when targeting Juszczyk, and Juszczyk earned a grade of 78.6 from Pro Football Focus.

I would argue that Kyle Shanahan should increase Juszczyk’s snaps, but that would mainly be based on who he could get as a mismatch. There is a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball for the 49ers.

Regardless, they must not forget to utilize Juszczyk as a receiver. He can always come through and deliver like he did in the Super Bowl.