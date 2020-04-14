All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Need to Address Wide Receiver With the 13th Pick

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Wide receiver has been a severely lacking position for the San Francisco 49ers ever since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over in 2017.

It hasn't been through a lack of effort at addressing the position. Five wide receivers have been selected by this current regime. Three of them were taken in the last two-years in the first two rounds.

San Francisco already has invested more draft capital at wide receiver than any other position. And that's not including the third-round pick they traded to the Broncos midseason for Emmanuel Sanders. Yet, the 49ers have only productive wideout -- Deebo Samuel. 

That is exactly why the 49ers need to address wide receiver with the No. 13 pick.

There needs to be another player opposite Samuel so the 49ers will be set for years to come. While I understand there will still be quality wide receivers after day one of the NFL Draft, it behooves the 49ers to take the more polished and immediate-impact player at 13.

Sure, there is Kendrick Bourne, who finished the season on a strong note. But is he really ready to take that next step as a starter opposite of Samuel? That may be a stretch. 

Having someone, like a CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, who can step onto the field and be an instant threat to a defense would benefit the offense to extraordinary heights. Here are three reasons why:

1) Jimmy Garoppolo would get another playmaker, which would aid his development and limit the excuses made for him. 

2) Defenses would not be able to account for Samuel and the newly drafted receiver AND tight end George Kittle.

3) Kendrick Bourne would continue to flourish in his role since he wouldn't be considered the No. 2 receiver.

Drafting one of the top wide receiver prospects at No. 13 makes too much sense. Shanahan and Lynch have been exhausting their options in the draft just so they can finally have their ideal playmaking receiver. 

Dante Pettis was believed to be that player, but he has found himself in the doghouse after 2019. I would not be shocked if the Niners ended up cutting him prior to the 2020 regular season.

There is still the looming potential of Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor that can help bolster the ranks. However, notice how I said "looming". These two players cannot be reasons why the 49ers would avoid a receiver at 13. Both of these players had severe injuries that cost them their 2019 seasons. They could end up as damaged goods next season. Who knows if they will be the same, especially when it comes to Hurd and his back injury?

As it stands, this is how the wide receiver position should be viewed for the San Francisco 49ers. It is Samuel and Bourne, that is it. The position is essentially a variable for the Niners. A variable that they can convert into a constant should they select a receiver at pick No. 13.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Most NFL pundits expect the San Francisco 49ers to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but the 49ers might surprise people and wait until Round 5.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Report: 49ers re-sign cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson

Grant Cohn explains explains the significance of the 49ers giving one-year contracts to Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Are the 49ers in the market for a quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have met with North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, and reportedly have turned down multiple trade offers for backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Could these reports be related?

Grant Cohn

An Edge Rusher at 13? Where'd That Come From!?

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers may make a surprising move and draft LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

Nick_Newman

by

Daniners

Why the San Francisco 49ers should draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw in Round 1

With all the discussion regarding wide receiver at No. 13 for the 49ers, a defensive tackle just may be the necessary position for repeated success in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Grant Cohn

49ers Draft Profile: DT Javon Kinlaw

The strengths and weaknesses of South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, plus how he would fit the 49ers defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Grant Cohn

49ers Should Target WR Quartney Davis in Mid-Late Rounds

One name that has started to generate some momentum up draft boards is Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis. The former Aggies' pass-catcher displays a combination of detailed route-running, superb spacing awareness and dependable hands.

Nicholas Cothrel

49ers Quarterback Situation Ranked No. 13 by Sports Illustrated

The quarterback situation of the San Francisco 49ers is one that continues to be thrown out there week-after-week. Jimmy Garoppolo has constantly been at the forefront of anyone who criticizes the Niners.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

OGBobbyJ

San Francisco 49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

In this mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers are extremely active moving down the trade board. A scenario that could become reality given the lack of day two picks.

Nick_Newman

by

curtjester1