All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Brandon Aiyuk

Nicholas Cothrel

Outside of cornerback, the wide receiver position is arguably the 49ers' greatest need this offseason. With minimal cap space to the 49ers' disposal, drafting a young playmaker at the skill position ranks among their top priorities. 

Perhaps with the 49ers' holding possession of the 31st overall pick, a handful of pass-catchers could already be off the board. It's highly unlikely San Francisco will be gifted the opportunity to draft a player such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, but ASU's Brandon Aiyuk is a quality alternative.

Strengths (+)

Yards After Catch: One of Aiyuk's most intriguing aspects of his game is his run after the catch ability. Aiyuk has a second gear once he hits the open field, making him a difficult runner to tackle once he streaks upfield. 

Contested Catch Ability: Aiyuk isn't necessarily tall but he has exactly what it takes to work above the rim, winning the battle of many contested catches. For someone who you wouldn't classify as a twitchy-type player, he displays ample ability to adjust his body while the ball is in flight. His adequate strength serves him well when going up top to receive 50/50 balls.

Versatility: In Aiyuk's final season in Tempe, he played primarily on the outside, working the boundary quite often. Aiyuk's junior year he was the understudy to 2019 first-round pick, N'Keal Harry and saw multiple looks in the slot. Not only did Aiyuk exhibit his versatility as a pass-catcher but he also served as the kick and punt returner throughout his final two seasons in the college ranks and became one of the better returns in the PAC-12 conference.  

Negatives (–)

Handling Press Coverage: For someone who was heavily targeted in college, Aiyuk did in fact struggle to create separation with regularity. Most notably, when facing press coverage he was often jammed against larger-sized corners. Defeating press was never an area that hampered his production but something that must improve as Aiyuk embarks on a new journey in the NFL.  

Short Area Burst: Aiyuk shows efficient speed but primarily does so when running deep routes. He's somewhat tight hipped, limiting his short-area quickness and ability to maneuver in traffic. 

Limited Opportunities: Aiyuk was a former JUCO product before making the transition to ASU. During his junior and senior seasons, he made the most of every opportunity, showing the scouting community that he belongs with the upper echelon of wide receivers. While he did play a vital role over his final two years in Herm Edwards' offense, his overall resumé isn't quite as lengthy as some of the other pass-catchers in this year's draft class.  

49ers Fit

So where does Aiyuk fit into the grand scheme of things? Well he certainly addresses the lacking receiver position. Aiyuk is a versatile talent, so head coach Kyle Shanahan is definitely going to be looking at the scouting report on him. Having versatile receivers is key in the 49ers' offense. That way Shanahan can dial up any and everything in his arsenal without restriction.

Aiyuk could bring a potential vertical threat that the 49ers hoped to have with Marquise Goodwin. In the clip above, you can see the awareness Aiyuk has of dictating his defender. Having receivers with that sharp of a mind is crucial so that they can break free for the enormous gain. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: 49ers Were Tom Brady's Top Choice in Free Agency

Though this news can potentially end the talks of Brady and the 49ers. The real eye-opener here is when Simms mentions that Brady had the 49ers has his top choice in free agency.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Report: 49ers Making "Significant Headway" on Deal With Arik Armstead

This report should come as no surprise. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been outspoken about having Armstead on the team for the long-term future.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

How the New CBA Agreement Impacts the 49ers

Popularized players, like the 49ers' own Richard Sherman, have been outspoken about their disdain of the new CBA agreement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Draft 2020: Five (More) Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The 49ers have just one pick (31st overall) in the first four rounds. That limits a lot of the prospects they could potentially pick.

Maverick Pallack

Should the 49ers Reunite With TE Delanie Walker?

Despite his age and poor health the last two season, the 49ers should show interest in Walker. Once again, his price tag is the ideal value for the 49ers given their cap situation.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers 2020 Free Agency Outlook

With limited salary-cap space, the 49ers will lose more players than they will gain in free agency. Their top priority is to re-sign Arik Armstead.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Defensive End

The 49ers need to bring in another quality defensive end for rotational purposes. It also behooves the Niners to add another end because of the injury history of Dee Ford.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Jalen Reagor

The San Francisco 49ers are in the wide receiver market this offseason and drafting TCU standout Jalen Reagor could be an option for the team.

Matt Holder

NFL Draft 2020: Five Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The NFL draft in Las Vegas is just over a month away, which will present a challenge for the San Francisco 49ers who have most of their picks in the back end of the draft.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Lack of Negotiations With Emmanuel Sanders not Surprising

It is no secret that the San Francisco 49ers have a ton of tough decisions to make this offseason. That all starts when free agency kicks off in about a week with one of the tough decisions regarding wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin