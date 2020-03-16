Outside of cornerback, the wide receiver position is arguably the 49ers' greatest need this offseason. With minimal cap space to the 49ers' disposal, drafting a young playmaker at the skill position ranks among their top priorities.

Perhaps with the 49ers' holding possession of the 31st overall pick, a handful of pass-catchers could already be off the board. It's highly unlikely San Francisco will be gifted the opportunity to draft a player such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, but ASU's Brandon Aiyuk is a quality alternative.

Strengths (+)

Yards After Catch: One of Aiyuk's most intriguing aspects of his game is his run after the catch ability. Aiyuk has a second gear once he hits the open field, making him a difficult runner to tackle once he streaks upfield.

Contested Catch Ability: Aiyuk isn't necessarily tall but he has exactly what it takes to work above the rim, winning the battle of many contested catches. For someone who you wouldn't classify as a twitchy-type player, he displays ample ability to adjust his body while the ball is in flight. His adequate strength serves him well when going up top to receive 50/50 balls.

Versatility: In Aiyuk's final season in Tempe, he played primarily on the outside, working the boundary quite often. Aiyuk's junior year he was the understudy to 2019 first-round pick, N'Keal Harry and saw multiple looks in the slot. Not only did Aiyuk exhibit his versatility as a pass-catcher but he also served as the kick and punt returner throughout his final two seasons in the college ranks and became one of the better returns in the PAC-12 conference.

Negatives (–)

Handling Press Coverage: For someone who was heavily targeted in college, Aiyuk did in fact struggle to create separation with regularity. Most notably, when facing press coverage he was often jammed against larger-sized corners. Defeating press was never an area that hampered his production but something that must improve as Aiyuk embarks on a new journey in the NFL.

Short Area Burst: Aiyuk shows efficient speed but primarily does so when running deep routes. He's somewhat tight hipped, limiting his short-area quickness and ability to maneuver in traffic.

Limited Opportunities: Aiyuk was a former JUCO product before making the transition to ASU. During his junior and senior seasons, he made the most of every opportunity, showing the scouting community that he belongs with the upper echelon of wide receivers. While he did play a vital role over his final two years in Herm Edwards' offense, his overall resumé isn't quite as lengthy as some of the other pass-catchers in this year's draft class.

49ers Fit

So where does Aiyuk fit into the grand scheme of things? Well he certainly addresses the lacking receiver position. Aiyuk is a versatile talent, so head coach Kyle Shanahan is definitely going to be looking at the scouting report on him. Having versatile receivers is key in the 49ers' offense. That way Shanahan can dial up any and everything in his arsenal without restriction.

Aiyuk could bring a potential vertical threat that the 49ers hoped to have with Marquise Goodwin. In the clip above, you can see the awareness Aiyuk has of dictating his defender. Having receivers with that sharp of a mind is crucial so that they can break free for the enormous gain.