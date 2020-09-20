SI.com
Nick Bosa Suffers Knee Injury in the First Quarter vs. Jets

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa was carted off the field Sunday against the New York Jets.

Bosa was injured in the middle of the first quarter when, as he was being driven to the ground on a run play, his leg buckled and turned.

Bosa has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury, the 49ers announced.

Bosa wasn't the only one to be carted off the field. Solomon Thomas joined him shortly after. The depth at defensive line is thinning out so quickly. Thomas will also miss the remainder of the game with a knee injury, per the 49ers.

The 49ers must now go on without Bosa, which does not bode well for the overall pass rush. San Francisco was already missing Dee Ford on the other side. If there was any way for the pass rush to have massive success today, it was going to be behind the back of Bosa.

Now that he has exited the game, all of the pressure on the success of the pass rush rides on the highest paid player on the defense: Arik Armstead.

The 49ers lead the Jets, 7-3, thanks to a long Raheem Mostert touchdown.

