Nick Bosa is a Favorite to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa has the fourth best odds (+1100) of all players to win the award via DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are quite few 49ers players who are favorites for awards in 2021.

Trey Lance has the third-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and George Kittle has the fourth-best odds to win Offensive Player of the Year award.

It doesn't stop with those two. The other player who joins them is Nick Bosa, a top favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Bosa has the fourth-best odds (+1100) of all players to win the award via DraftKings Sportsbook. He is behind only Aaron Donald (+400), Myles Garrett (+600) and TJ Watt (+700)

The fact that Bosa is grouped with these top-caliber players is an honor in it of itself, but it is valid?

I do not think so.

Bosa is coming off of a torn ACL, which is generally regarded as a significant injury. Anytime a player has to miss an entire season means there will be questions about their return. Those questions need to be asked about Bosa regardless of how dominant he was in 2019. For all we know, Bosa will need some time to get back into the thick of things.

So while having the fourth-best odds is sweet, that isn't really a tempting bet, especially considering the players ahead of him. Now I am not saying Bosa can't or won't be back into his stellar form. But he can't be chalked up as a lock to be elite immediately. I would prefer the "wait and see" approach with him.

If you're asking me to take this bet, I definitely would turn it down without even taking a second longer to think about.

Would you take this bet?