49ers O-Line Overhaul Idea is Overblown

The 2020 San Francisco 49ers season has been filled with many ups and downs. From the emergence of star wideout Brandon Aiyuk to the plethora of injuries which have hit this team, mixed emotions are what best describes what 49ers fans have dealt with all year.

Those mixed emotions have been similarly expressed about the 49ers offensive line play this season. Some have been saying that the team simply needs to get a new quarterback and all the problems the o-line faced this season will be solved, whereas others have seen enough from them this season, going as far as to say they need to start from scratch and get five new guys for next season, or at the very least, everything to the right of the center.

Like most things in life, the answer lies somewhere in the middle. But looking at the latter opinion from 49ers fans, completing an overhaul of the offensive line would not benefit the 49ers in any way at all in the short term or long term.

On the other hand, keeping everything the exact same next season may not be the right thing to do, either. With the team’s money crunch this offseason and key players due well-deserved pay checks, the team may decide to move on from center Weston Richburg to free up some cap room. Richburg has been sidelined since 2019 due to a torn patellar tendon he sustained against the Saints, and so the 49ers may look at Richburg’s contract and decide to free up almost $10 million in cap space.

Along with the financial situation, many things outside of the offensive line will contribute to how the offensive line will play next season. The 49ers could decide to move in a new direction at the quarterback position this offseason, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be moved to save more cap room, freeing up $25 million in cap space. And with Nick Mullens’ limitations as a quarterback, getting an upgrade at the position will elevate the offensive line play and hide some of the negative aspects of the offensive line as well, such as pocket awareness, getting the ball out quickly and making the right decision.

To continue, with healthy seasons from key contributors on offense like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert, they help contribute to the success of the offensive line in different ways. Kittle’s ability to block, Samuel’s versatility as a runner and Mostert’s ability to hit the hole hard helps the offensive line in more ways than one, helping the offensive line succeed greatly.

Everyone knows how complex Kyle Shanahan’s offense is and how important the details are, and perhaps the most important people that make Shanahan’s potent offense work is the offensive line, particularly with Shanahan wanting to establish the running game with his zone running scheme. Asking five new offensive linemen to learn this highly detailed scheme in 6-8 months with potentially a new quarterback and possibly limited offseason team training once again is asking a lot. Having guys in the building who have been familiar with the system and know what they are doing only puts the team in a better position, but at the same time, that must come with improvement from each individual lineman.

So what is the solution for the offensive line next season, you might ask?

The 49ers more likely than not will re-sign offensive tackle Trent Williams this offseason, which will be huge for them with a team that has pieces for a win now campaign. Williams’ unmatched athletic ability as a blindside blocker complemented by his leadership is something the 49ers need to retain for future seasons to come. Some have said that Williams hasn’t been able to become the leader fans expected him to be this season but, by locking him up for the next 3-5 seasons, Williams in due time will become that leader, maybe not on the level of Joe Staley leadership, but enough to where he would become a fan favorite in Santa Clara, if he hasn’t already.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson has more likely than not locked his spot on the offensive line next season, as his veteran presence and ability to block on the run and in pass protection, along with another year with Williams to gain more chemistry, will be vital next season. This is the best option they have for that position.

The center and right guard position will be the two biggest decisions general manager John Lynch will have to make. With the potential of Richburg’s departure, the 49ers will have to decide what they want to do at the center position next season. Daniel Brunskill is the team’s makeshift center this season with backup Ben Garland sustaining an injury. Garland is also due to become a free agent this offseason, and they could decide to bring him back next season and permanently make him the team’s starting center. What would be a better option for the team is to draft a center in this year’s draft. Names such as Trey Hill, Rashawn Slater, Landon Dickerson and Josh Myers could be names to look out for in the early to mid rounds. In an ideal situation, the 49ers could bring star center Alex Mack into the building. Shanahan was Mack’s offensive coordinator in Atlanta, but the asking price for Mack could be too much for the 49ers.

As for right guard next offseason, Brunskill is the guy. The 49ers could potentially draft someone there as well, but Brunskill has shown in enough games that he is a solid player at that spot. It is true that he hasn’t played a full season at the position, and he’s had moments of good and bad. His best moment outweighs his struggles, as he handled Aaron Donald and the Rams’ pass rush on Sunday Night Football with ease. The 49ers could also start 2020 fifth-round draft pick Colton McKivitz, but with more time at the position, Brunskill will only get better and be solid, becoming the best option at right guard next season.

Last but not least, Mike McGlinchey will and should be the starting right tackle for the 49ers next season. The former No. 9 pick in the 2018 NFL draft has received most of the criticism this season, and perhaps that is warranted. As a top 10 pick in the draft, McGlinchey has not performed to the level that perhaps he should. Many individual players have their “Welcome to the NFL” moment, and it could be safe to say that McGlinchey has seen that moment in the form of the 2020 season.

One thing to keep in mind with McGlinchey is he has not been able to form any chemistry with one right guard next to him. With a rotating door or Mike Person, Brunskill, Tom Compton and McKivitz, McGlinchey has not been able to form chemistry like Williams and Tomlinson had this season. That doesn’t let McGlinchey off the hook by any means, but it is something to at least consider.

It is also important to keep in mind that McGlinchey isn’t going out there on the field with the intent of hurting the team. He is one of the most competitive players on the team, and facing and containing the talent of some of the greatest athletes on the planet isn’t easy to do on a weekly basis. With his ability to run block and intelligence as a player, McGlinchey is the option for next season as right tackle, and Shanahan thinks so as well when asked about McGlinchey after the team’s 23-15 loss against the Washington Football Team last Sunday.

“Mike McGlinchey is our right tackle, and I feel very good about our right tackle,” Shanahan said. “Do I think he’s playing the best that he can? No. I get the attention he got [last game], especially with the holding call on the last play and getting beat in protection there, also going against a good rusher. That doesn’t give an excuse of it, but I’m not going to sit and make a huge judgement off of that. McGlinchey played very good winning football for us last year. I do not think he’s the reason we’re struggling. I think it’s a collective deal, and I’m very happy with McGlinchey here and I know John [Lynch] and I would do that all over again if we had the choice to.”

With Shanahan’s comments in mind, the 49ers could decide in the offseason to bring in a veteran right tackle to compete with McGlinchey in the offseason to bring out even more of his competitive nature. With it not known if the team will pick up his fifth-year option, the 49ers could also use that to motivate McGlinchey even more, if he already isn’t to have an improvement from this season. If McGlinchey has a similar season like this year next season, then Lynch and Shanahan can decide what they want to do with him for the future, but I expect McGlinchey to improve next season, particularly with his pass protection. Those expectations for McGlinchey to improve not only applies to him, but the other offensive linemen as well.

This 49ers offseason will be one in which 49ers fans across the country will be interested in following. With so many unknowns on who will be back, this team could look very different than the past few seasons. However, if the 49ers want to remain in a win-now mode, keeping a majority of the offensive line will be important to their success next season.

